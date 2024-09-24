Dog dies and walker hurt after crash involving motorbike in Kirkcaldy

A dog has died and a walker has been injured after a crash involving a motorbike in Kirkcaldy.

Chapel Level, near Kirkcaldy Retail Park, was closed after the collision involving the pedestrian and a Kawasaki ZR750 at around 8.10pm on Monday.

Three ambulances and a specialist paramedic team were called to the scene as part of a major emergency response.

The pedestrian – a 39-year-old man – suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The ambulance service confirmed the motorcyclist was also taken to hospital but he is not thought to have been badly hurt.

The dog died at the scene.

The road was shut until just after 11.30pm.

Police appeal after crash on Chapel Level in Kirkcaldy

Sergeant Tom Aitken, of the Fife Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3350 of September 23.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.06pm on Monday to attend an incident on Chapel Level, Kirkcaldy.

“Three ambulances as well as our special operations team were dispatched with our first resource arriving on scene within three minutes.

“We transported one patient to New Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and one patient to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”