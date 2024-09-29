Best pictures of charity football match in memory of Dunblane teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Best pictures of charity football match in memory of Dunblane teenager

"I know Murray would be incredibly touched by the love and generosity shown today."

Team Albion faced Team Dunblane in a match honouring Binos superfan Murray Dowey. Image: Craig Watson
Team Albion faced Team Dunblane in a match honouring Binos superfan Murray Dowey. Image: Craig Watson
By Isla Glen

A charity football match honouring the late Murray Dowey raised almost £18,000 for youth mental health projects.

More than 1,000 supporters attended the game at Forthbank Stadium on Sunday to remember the Dunblane teenager, who took his own life last December after being blackmailed online through a sextortion scam.

Friends and family of Murray, who was a passionate supporter of Stirling Albion, took to the pitch to raise funds for Back Onside, The Scott Martin Foundation, and Stirling Albion’s youth mental health programme.

The Binos claimed a 4-3 victory, with Murray’s younger brother Evan scoring the final goal.

Their mum, Ros Dowey, said: “Seeing so many people come together to celebrate Murray’s life and support such an important cause means the world to us.

“We’re so grateful for the time and hard work that so many people have put in to make the day happen.

“I know Murray would be incredibly touched by the love and generosity shown today.

“This event not only honours his memory but will help make a difference in the lives of young people struggling with their mental health, and that’s something he would be so proud of.”

Photographers Craig Watson and Julie Howden captured the best moments from Murray’s Match.

The players heading onto the pitch. Image: Julie Howden
Applause from the crowd kickstarted the match. Image: Julie Howden
The match was held at Forthbank Stadium. Image: Julie Howden
Tribute to Murray. Image: Julie Howden
It was 3-3 at half time. Image: Craig Watson
The strips were dedicated to Murray’s Match. Image: Craig Watson
Around 1,000 locals supported the event. Image: Craig Watson
Donations are still being accepted via GoFundMe. Image: Craig Watson
Professional footballers and rugby players joined the teams alongside Murray’s family and friends. Image: Craig Watson
A raffle contributed £7,073 to the match’s fundraising total. Image: Craig Watson
Victory for the Binos. Image: Craig Watson
The players posed for a group photo. Image: Craig Watson
Murray’s father Mark thanked everyone for their support. Image: Craig Watson
A trophy was given to the winning team. Image: Craig Watson
Spectators enjoying the match. Image: Julie Howden

More from News

Police were in attendance at Strips of Craigie Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Car flips onto roof after crash on busy Dundee road
Police are searching for Jamie Lyons. Image: by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concern growing for missing Dysart man
Douglas Cooper loved getting his rugby ball signed by Scotland rugby stars Zander and Matt Fagerson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Fagerson brothers star in Forfar charity rugby event
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Charles Leclerc in St Andrews Picture shows; Charles Leclerc in St Andrews . St Andrews . Supplied by Auchterlonies of St Andrews Date; Unknown
Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc visits St Andrews and Gleneagles during golf trip
Glamis Centre, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Police probe serious assault on boy, 14, in Glenrothes
The bike ended up underneath the minibus after the Glenrothes crash. Image: fifejammerlocations.com
Man, 23, hospitalised after Glenrothes crash involving off-road bike and minibus
Police were called to a rammy after the Dundee v Aberdeen match. Image: Supplied
VIDEO: Police race to rammy involving football fans outside Dundee pub
Ali Mitchell, head teachr at Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy head teacher vows 'strong' action after spate of malicious fire alarms
Unite the Union's Scottish secretary Derek Thomson.
Dundee pensioners face a ‘bleak winter’ due to Labour’s winter fuel cuts, warns trade…
2
Mo Sylla
Dundee star Mo Sylla in hospital for ‘further investigations’ after dressing room collapse

Conversation