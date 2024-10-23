Beautiful autumnal scenes in Perthshire, Fife and Angus Our photographers have been out capturing the stunning autumn colours. Beautiful autumn light in Monikie Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Gemma Bibby October 23 2024, 1:57pm October 23 2024, 1:57pm Share Beautiful autumnal scenes in Perthshire, Fife and Angus Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5107818/autumn-perthshire-fife-angus-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Autumn has fully settled in, and our photographers have been busy capturing the beautiful scenes across Perthshire, Fife and Angus. Rural Perthshire is ablaze with vibrant reds, golds and yellows, creating a stunning landscape of colour. In Dunfermline, children play in the leaves and squirrels are busily preparing for winter. Dog walkers enjoy the crunch of fallen leaves under foot in Monikie Park, Angus. As the clocks go back this weekend and Halloween approaches, the days grow colder and the nights longer. Enjoy our autumn photographs from Steve Brown, Kenny Smith and Mhairi Edwards. The River Tay near Dunkeld is lined with rich golds and oranges. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Vivid red foliage in Beatrix Potter Garden, Dunkeld. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Beautiful golds and greens along the River Tay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dunkeld and the meandering River Tay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The roads are lined with vibrant colour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Autumn has fallen across Perthshire with Stanley Mills nestled within the golden foliage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The gold of the deciduous trees contrast against the evergreens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A patchwork of autumn colours in the fallen leaves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Golden trees line the pathways in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A squirrel makes it’s way down a tree. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A grey squirrel searches for food amongst the fallen leaves in The Glen, Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson 7 Year old Phoebe Bennett-Palmer from Kirkliston playing amongst the fallen leaves. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Golfers at Dunfermline Golf Club enjoy a round of golf surrounded by the autumnal colours. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A cyclist peddles through the fallen leaves in Monikie Park, Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Vibrant red leaves contrast against the green. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Crunching through the leaves. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Dog walkers enjoy an autumnal walk in Monikie Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
