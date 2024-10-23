Beautiful autumnal scenes in Perthshire, Fife and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Beautiful autumnal scenes in Perthshire, Fife and Angus

Our photographers have been out capturing the stunning autumn colours.

Beautiful autumn light in Monikie Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Beautiful autumn light in Monikie Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby

Autumn has fully settled in, and our photographers have been busy capturing the beautiful scenes across Perthshire, Fife and Angus.

Rural Perthshire is ablaze with vibrant reds, golds and yellows, creating a stunning landscape of colour.

In Dunfermline, children play in the leaves and squirrels are busily preparing for winter.

Dog walkers enjoy the crunch of fallen leaves under foot in Monikie Park, Angus.

As the clocks go back this weekend and Halloween approaches, the days grow colder and the nights longer.

Enjoy our autumn photographs from Steve Brown, Kenny Smith and Mhairi Edwards.

The River Tay near Dunkeld in Perthshire is lined with rich golds and orange autumnal trees
The River Tay near Dunkeld is lined with rich golds and oranges. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Vivid red autumn foliage in Beatrix Potter Garden, Dunkeld, Perthshire
Vivid red foliage in Beatrix Potter Garden, Dunkeld. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
An aerial image shows beautiful gold and green trees along the River Tay in Perthshire
Beautiful golds and greens along the River Tay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
An aerial image showing the autumn trees along the River Tay near Dunkeld
Dunkeld and the meandering River Tay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The roads are lined with vibrant colour in Perthshire.
The roads are lined with vibrant colour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Autumn has fallen across Perthshire with Stanley Mills nestled within the golden foliage.
Autumn has fallen across Perthshire with Stanley Mills nestled within the golden foliage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The gold of the deciduous trees contrast against the evergreens.
The gold of the deciduous trees contrast against the evergreens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A patchwork of autumn colours in the fallen leaves.
A patchwork of autumn colours in the fallen leaves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Golden trees line the autumnal pathways in Dunfermline, Fife.
Golden trees line the pathways in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A squirrel makes it's way down a tree
A squirrel makes it’s way down a tree. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A grey squirrel searches for food amongst the fallen leaves in The Glen, Dunfermline. 
A grey squirrel searches for food amongst the fallen leaves in The Glen, Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
7 Year old Phoebe Bennett-Palmer from Kirkliston playing amongst the fallen leaves in Fife.
7 Year old Phoebe Bennett-Palmer from Kirkliston playing amongst the fallen leaves. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Golfers at Dunfermline Golf Club enjoy a round of golf surrounded by the autumnal colours.
Golfers at Dunfermline Golf Club enjoy a round of golf surrounded by the autumnal colours. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A cyclist peddles through the fallen leaves in Monikie Park, Angus.
A cyclist peddles through the fallen leaves in Monikie Park, Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Vibrant red leaves contrast against the green.
Vibrant red leaves contrast against the green. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A dog walker and her two dogs crunch through the fallen leaves in Monikie Park, Angus.
Crunching through the leaves. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dog walkers enjoy an autumnal walk in Monikie Park.
Dog walkers enjoy an autumnal walk in Monikie Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Conversation