Beautiful autumnal scenes in Perthshire, Fife and Angus

Autumn has fully settled in, and our photographers have been busy capturing the beautiful scenes across Perthshire, Fife and Angus.

Rural Perthshire is ablaze with vibrant reds, golds and yellows, creating a stunning landscape of colour.

In Dunfermline, children play in the leaves and squirrels are busily preparing for winter.

Dog walkers enjoy the crunch of fallen leaves under foot in Monikie Park, Angus.

As the clocks go back this weekend and Halloween approaches, the days grow colder and the nights longer.

Enjoy our autumn photographs from Steve Brown, Kenny Smith and Mhairi Edwards.