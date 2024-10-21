Best photos from University of St Andrews’ Raisin Monday celebrations 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best photos from University of St Andrews’ Raisin Monday celebrations 2024

Hundreds of students gathered for the annual event.

St Andrews University students celebrating Raisin Monday 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews University students celebrating Raisin Monday 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Hundreds of St Andrews University students gathered for the traditional Raisin Monday celebrations.

The annual event sees students dress up in flamboyant costumes before being let loose at St Salvator’s Quadrangle for a huge shaving foam fight.

Rasin Monday’s name stems from the custom of new students giving their ‘academic parents’ a pound of raisins as a thank you for welcoming them to St Andrews.

The event is the culmination of Raisin Weekend, a tradition in which older students take the new students under their wing as children – encouraging pranks and games.

Our photographer Kenny Smith went along to capture the best moments from Raisin Monday 2024.

Raisin Monday foam fight at University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

 

Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

 

Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

 

Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

 

Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

 

Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

 

 

 

 

 

Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

 

Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson .

 

Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

 

 

 

Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

 

 

 

Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

 

 

 

Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

 

 

 

Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews
Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

More from Fife

Kidz Go Ravin, Leven.
Fife teen DJ brings hit Kidz Go Ravin' event back to Leven for Halloween…
Samantha Crawford and Michael Cummins
Heinous Fife couple made children take part in baby rape
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Fife knifeman with 'appalling' record of violence slashed woman's face in cash row
Taylor Street, Methil.
Man, 42, charged after alleged Methil flat break-in
Gregg Anderson
Sheriff rules on death in custody of Fife killer driver
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling, including an improvement notice issued to ASC Orchard Court and Dalguise in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Care round-up: Care homes threatened with closure in Perthshire and Fife
Emergency services were called to Craigleith Avenue, Inverkeithing. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Neighbours evacuated after driver, 65, 'hit wrong pedal' and crashed into Fife house
stagecoach buses cancelled
Former Traffic Commissioner says councils 'lack imagination' in tackling Perthshire and Fife bus problems
Jacob Galloway, 18, missing
Missing 18-year-old from Kirkcaldy has been found
Dysart Harbour. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
Lifeboat launched over fears person in water at Dysart harbour

Conversation