Best photos from University of St Andrews’ Raisin Monday celebrations 2024

Hundreds of St Andrews University students gathered for the traditional Raisin Monday celebrations.

The annual event sees students dress up in flamboyant costumes before being let loose at St Salvator’s Quadrangle for a huge shaving foam fight.

Rasin Monday’s name stems from the custom of new students giving their ‘academic parents’ a pound of raisins as a thank you for welcoming them to St Andrews.

The event is the culmination of Raisin Weekend, a tradition in which older students take the new students under their wing as children – encouraging pranks and games.

Our photographer Kenny Smith went along to capture the best moments from Raisin Monday 2024.