Home News Fife

Fife teen DJ brings hit Kidz Go Ravin’ event back to Leven for Halloween as he teases Dundee event

DJ Jayson featured on a recent episode of the reality TV show Life On The Bay.

Kidz Go Ravin, Leven.
Kidz Go Ravin', Leven. Image: Jayson McDonald
By Neil Henderson

A teenage DJ from Fife is hitting all the right notes with the runaway success of his Kidz Go Ravin’ disco events across the Kingdom.

Jayson McDonald may be 19, but he’s an ‘old head’ when it comes to keeping people dancing having started DJing at the tender age of just 11.

Having seen his Kidz Go Ravin’ events grow in popularity since setting up 12 months ago, he’s expecting over 300 children and parents to hit the dancefloor at his ‘Halloween spooktacular’ disco this Friday.

The family-friendly event returns to Truth nightclub on North Street in Leven and is expected to be another sell-out.

DJ Jayson featured on BBC show Life On The Bay

His previous rave at the club saw queues of eager revellers of all ages stretching around the block.

Running from 6pm-9pm, Jayson told The Courier it’s a rave aimed at providing fun and entertainment not just for youngsters of all ages, but their parents and guardians too.

Families flocked tot he previous sell-out rave in Leven.
Families queuing down the street at the previous Kidz Go Ravin’ event in Leven. Image: Jayson McDonald

Jayson recently featured on the hit reality BBC show Life on The Bay, which captured life during the holiday season at Pettycur Bay Caravan Park near Burntisland.

While DJing at the camp he hit on the idea of a children’s rave.

“The idea was to create a rave dance event but aiming it at families and kids of all ages,” he explained.

“I wasn’t sure how an ‘old-school’ rave would go but it proved to be really popular, especially with those with young families.

DJs keeping the dancefloor full at Kidz Go Ravin'.
DJs keeping the dancefloor full at Kidz Go Ravin’. Image: Jayson McDonald

“So we thought we’d try it in a proper nightclub setting.

‘Old-school rave’

“I’m sure Ewan and his team at Truth weren’t too sure what they were getting but once they saw the huge footfall and the venue packed out they were definitely onside.

“We play proper rave music but mix it up with stuff that kids can sing along to.

Youngsters enjoying a previous Kidz Go Ravin' event.
Youngsters enjoying a previous Kidz Go Ravin’ event. Image: Jayson McDonald

“Plus, there will be a full range of old-school dance and techno tunes from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s to keep the dancefloor moving.

“It’s amazing to see how it’s grown in just 12 months.

“I’m delighted to be coming back to Leven and we’ve got plans to take the Kidz Go Ravin’ events out further in 2025 to Dundee and Edinburgh.”

