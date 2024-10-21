Installing 700 solar panels to save £3m for Fife firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Installing 700 solar panels to save £3m for Fife firm

Brechin-based Forster Group carried out the installation.

By Paul Malik
Fife Creamery with its new solar panel farm. Image: Perceptive Communicators
Fife Creamery with its new solar panel farm. Image: Perceptive Communicators

A total of 700 solar panels installed on the roof of Fife Creamery will save the firm millions of pounds in energy costs, the company has said.

Angus company Forster Group completed the £230,000 project to fit the energy harnessing devices on Fife Creamery’s innovation hub and refrigeration warehouse.

It is the largest project undertaken by Forster for a food and drink firm, with the panels expanding across an area the size of five tennis courts.

Fife Creamery bosses hope the installation will drastically cut energy costs and put them on course for becoming net-zero on emissions.

The ambitious project, which features more than 700 solar panels and battery storage, took just eight days to complete.

Savings of more than £3 million are projected for Fife Creamery over the next two decades as a result of the energy captured by the solar panels.

Fife Creamery solar panels a ‘futureproof’

Fife Creamery has operated in the Kingdom since 1957, after dairyman and founder John Sr opened the first depot in Methil.

Since then the company has gone on to become one of the country’s leading chilled food specialists.

David Simpson, operations director at Fife Creamery, said the large investment would help “futureproof” the company.

The solar panel system provides an instant energy output of 211 kilowatt peak (kWp), with an additional capacity of 200kWp available via battery storage.

Fife Creamery could save as much as 104,000kg of CO2 in its first year.

The Fife Creamery fleet. Image: Fife Creamery.

“With a target of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, we recognised the importance of investing in renewable energy solutions that support the environment and resonate with customers who seek to partner with sustainable businesses,” he said.

We are an independent, family-owned business and chose to invest over £200,000 to support our broader sustainability strategy.

“With a high proportion of energy used for refrigeration, we were determined to secure the largest solar installation we could, ensuring that the renewable energy generated would directly offset our substantial energy consumption.

Fife Creamery’s David Simpson. Image: Perceptive Communicators

“It’s incredibly exciting to already be seeing positive results.

“Forster Group provided fantastic customer service and support.

“From day one they led our team through every step of the process with knowledge and expertise, ensuring we fully understood the complexities of the system.

“Not only have they improved our knowledge of renewable energy and its potential, but they have also helped to futureproof Fife Creamery for decades to come.”

Forster Group’s biggest food project

David Anderson, Design Engineer at Forster Group, said: “This project was one of our biggest to date and proves the point that solar energy solutions can have a transformative impact on energy-intensive sectors like food and drink manufacturing, distribution and refrigeration.

Forster Group’s David Anderson. Image: Perceptive Communicators

“With many businesses looking to divert away from traditional energy sources, solar power will have an important role to play in supporting the transition to net zero.”

