Installing 700 solar panels to save £3m for Fife firm

A total of 700 solar panels installed on the roof of Fife Creamery will save the firm millions of pounds in energy costs, the company has said.

Angus company Forster Group completed the £230,000 project to fit the energy harnessing devices on Fife Creamery’s innovation hub and refrigeration warehouse.

It is the largest project undertaken by Forster for a food and drink firm, with the panels expanding across an area the size of five tennis courts.

Fife Creamery bosses hope the installation will drastically cut energy costs and put them on course for becoming net-zero on emissions.

The ambitious project, which features more than 700 solar panels and battery storage, took just eight days to complete.

Savings of more than £3 million are projected for Fife Creamery over the next two decades as a result of the energy captured by the solar panels.

Fife Creamery solar panels a ‘futureproof’

Fife Creamery has operated in the Kingdom since 1957, after dairyman and founder John Sr opened the first depot in Methil.

Since then the company has gone on to become one of the country’s leading chilled food specialists.

David Simpson, operations director at Fife Creamery, said the large investment would help “futureproof” the company.

The solar panel system provides an instant energy output of 211 kilowatt peak (kWp), with an additional capacity of 200kWp available via battery storage.

Fife Creamery could save as much as 104,000kg of CO2 in its first year.

“With a target of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, we recognised the importance of investing in renewable energy solutions that support the environment and resonate with customers who seek to partner with sustainable businesses,” he said.

“We are an independent, family-owned business and chose to invest over £200,000 to support our broader sustainability strategy.

“With a high proportion of energy used for refrigeration, we were determined to secure the largest solar installation we could, ensuring that the renewable energy generated would directly offset our substantial energy consumption.

“It’s incredibly exciting to already be seeing positive results.

“Forster Group provided fantastic customer service and support.

“From day one they led our team through every step of the process with knowledge and expertise, ensuring we fully understood the complexities of the system.

“Not only have they improved our knowledge of renewable energy and its potential, but they have also helped to futureproof Fife Creamery for decades to come.”

Forster Group’s biggest food project

David Anderson, Design Engineer at Forster Group, said: “This project was one of our biggest to date and proves the point that solar energy solutions can have a transformative impact on energy-intensive sectors like food and drink manufacturing, distribution and refrigeration.

“With many businesses looking to divert away from traditional energy sources, solar power will have an important role to play in supporting the transition to net zero.”