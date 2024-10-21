LEE WILKIE: One Dundee player might be left fizzing but experience counted big in Saturday’s win at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: One Dundee player might be left fizzing but experience counted big in Saturday’s win at Motherwell

Huge satisfaction for manager Tony Docherty after getting major selection calls spot on.

Tony Docherty salutes the Dundee fans at Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee’s win at Motherwell is a huge moment for the Dark Blues this season.

The pressure was on, they needed to show their mettle after a poor run of results.

Conceding far too many soft goals was becoming a real Achilles heel for the Dee.

It’s clear they put a lot of work into sorting out their defence over the international break.

The satisfaction at seeing the work pay off on the pitch on a Saturday will be huge for Tony Docherty.

Trevor Carson, Clark Robertson, Ryan Astley and Billy Koumetio celebrate their clean sheet at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
There will be 100s and 1000s of coaches around the world who work so, so hard on aspects of their team through the week but then see absolutely no sign of it on a Saturday.

Not only did Docherty see it but it was effective, too.

There’s no better feeling as a coach.

Extra pressure

It’s huge credit to the players, too, for putting that all into action at Motherwell.

Because the manager and the players had been clear to everyone that they had been working on things.

That brings more pressure in itself to actually see that in action.

But the Dee rose to the pressure and came away with a very, very good win.

Dundee midfielders Scott Fraser and Fin Robertson get to grips with Motherwell star Lennon Miller. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
This wasn’t, though, a backs-to-the-wall performance where they just held out
and grabbed a goal on the break.

Docherty called it a complete away performance and that’s exactly what it was. Going forward they created plenty and should have scored more.

However, the defensive side of things will give everyone at Dens Park a huge boost.

Experience counts

I don’t think it’s any surprise to see the difference a bit of experience made to the side.

That was a win achieved with a spine that included Trevor Carson, Clark Robertson, Scott Fraser and the front two of Simon Murray and Curtis Main.

There’s some serious knowhow there and it showed.

Scott Fraser limped off in the second half as his first Dundee start ended early. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Scott Fraser made his first Dundee start. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

There were some big calls for Tony Docherty to make but it shows the confidence he has in himself to go ahead and do that.

It would have been easy to stick with Jon McCracken for this game.

But Docherty made the call and it paid off, like his other changes.

I’ve no doubt McCracken will be fizzing to be left out, even if only on the inside.

He’ll be gutted.

Now the gauntlet has been laid at his feet to do everything he possibly can in training to regain his spot.

St Johnstone decisions

That’s exactly what the manager will want to see – he wants 17, 18, 19 players going all out in training to get into that team.

Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla will be back for Dundee this weekend. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

He wants to have to make difficult decisions every Saturday.

And he’s got that now for next weekend’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

Mo Sylla is obviously back from his suspension but does he just automatically come back into the team now?

When Scott Fraser, Fin Robertson and Lyall Cameron played so well at Fir Park?

A welcome headache ahead of yet another big game to come.

