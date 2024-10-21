Monday court round-up — ‘Is that the sheriff’s car?’

An offshore industry worker has been allowed to keep his licence after he was caught speeding on the M90 at 116mph.

Hisham Hussain was clocked by traffic police at Fruix, Kinross-shire, on April 17 this year.

The 25-year-old, from Dundee, was originally charged with dangerous driving.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted an alternative charge of speeding in excess of the 70mph limit.

Hussain’s black Mercedes Benz with personalised plates was pulled over just after 4pm.

The court heard Hussain is his family’s main breadwinner and travels to work in Aberdeen each day.

His solicitor said losing his licence would almost certainly impact his employment and cause hardship to his family.

“This was a one-off act of stupidity,” the lawyer said, stressing his client had only been speeding for a short distance.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told the first-time offender: “You no doubt appreciate the significance of your speed and the significance of the consequences that could have occurred.

“I am satisfied that disqualifying you would not be justified in all of the circumstances.”

Hussain, of Arthurstone Terrace, was fined £800 and had six penalty points added to his licence.

Family fury after tragedy

A family expressed their fury after a water sports company was fined £10,000 for health and safety failings that led to the death of a 12-year-old boy in the River Tay, near Perth. Kayden Walker drowned after getting trapped underwater while boogie boarding at Stanley Mills on July 28 2019 while part of a charity excursion organised by Glasgow-based Outdoor Pursuits Scotland Ltd.

Car kicker

An accused who had just been remanded kicked a court employee’s car on his way to the cells and asked: “Is that the sheriff’s car?”

At a Forfar Sheriff Court hearing into other matters on February 12 this year, Mark Dunsmore was remanded by a sheriff and became hostile.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib explained as Dunsmore was being led out of court, he shouted he was going to self-harm.

While being led through a court corridor by GeoAmey officers, he kicked a door so hard the doorstop was ineffective and the handle smashed against a wall.

He “squared up” to custody officers and shouted and swore, asking “what the f*** are you going to do?”

The court’s cells are located in an annexe across the staff car park and while being led there, Dunsmore kicked a bar officer’s car, causing £150 worth of damage.

He asked GeoAmey staff: “Is that the sheriff’s car?”

Appearing in court again – this time via videolink to Perth Prison – Dunsmore, 32, of Lower Hall Street in Montrose, admitted charges of acting in a threatening or abusive manner and vandalism.

Sheriff Mark Thorley jailed him for 145 days.

Dunsmore told the court: “I’m sorry I damaged it.”

Toilet break

Topless thug Barry McQuaid terrorised a Perth couple at their home in the middle of the night. He ranted at the front door of the property but after swearing and making violent threats towards the couple, the drunken 37-year-old asked if he could come inside and use their toilet.

Fought father

Painter and decorator Jack Hogg, 20, was twice “put to the floor” by his dad after challenging him to a fight, threatening to slit his throat and trying to punch him.

Hogg called his father a “scumbag” and a “c**t” during the episode in Rosyth after boozing at a pub earlier in the day.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on March 22 this year.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Hogg was “kicked out” of a Rosyth bar at about 7pm and went to his parents’ home.

He challenged his father to fight, verbally abused him and said: “I am going to slit your throat”.

The fiscal said Hogg started throwing punches, which did not connect, and was “put on the floor and restrained” to calm him down.

When he got back to his feet he remained aggressive so his father put him into a headlock and back on the floor.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Hogg, of Provost Mill Way, Kelty, had been abusing alcohol daily and this type of behaviour towards his father occurred previously including a “significant” previous conviction.

“Ashamed” Hogg claims not to have taken alcohol since the latest incident, he said.

He was given 120 hours unpaid work.

Hit wrong pedal

Homes were evacuated in a Fife street after a 65-year-old man drove a car into a house and ruptured its gas pipes. Careless driver James Hisbent is thought to have “hit the wrong pedal” and driven the Vauxhall Mokka electric hire car into the external wall of a property in Craigleith Avenue, Inverkeithing on May 28 this year.

Police head kick

An electrician from Forfar has received a heavy fine after kicking a female police officer in the head.

Corrie McIlravey-Davidson was left injured after being booted by 30-year-old Guy Mathieson at Ivy Road – his home address – on September 24 last year.

Mathieson returned to the dock to be sentenced, having previously pled guilty to assault.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said his client is now seven months free of cocaine use.

“He’s swapped his drug addiction – he’s a workaholic,” the lawyer explained.

Mathieson was fined £1,500, plus a £75 victim surcharge.

Earlier this year, he was placed under supervision and ordered to complete unpaid work following a bizarre rampage around Tesco in Forfar.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.