Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh ‘furious’ after parole complaint dismissed again

The survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh has had a formal complaint about her treatment within the parole system dismissed for a second time.

Linda McDonald has been left “furious” with the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) after they claimed they weren’t at fault for the deferral of McIntosh’s parole hearing in August.

This follows an earlier reply from the Parole Board for Scotland directing her complaint towards SPS.

SPS have in turn told her to raise the issue with the Scottish Government’s Victims and Witnesses Unit.

McIntosh is due to go before the parole board again on Friday with nobody yet taking responsibility for the original delay.

Organisations ‘passing the buck’

Linda said her latest dealings with the service has brought back bad memories after a damning report highlighted a number of failings in McIntosh being released from prison before he attacked Linda in 2017.

She said that yet again she has been let down by the authorities.

“I have received a reply to my complaint from the SPS telling me more or less that it’s ‘not them to blame’ and to write to the government.

“They even gave me a link.

“I was really furious and upset with the SPS.”

She added: “I don’t know why I’m surprised given my past experience.

“Dealing with SPS, I know they don’t give a damn.

‘SPS is not responsible’

Last month, Linda accused the parole board and SPS of “passing the buck” over the deferred hearing.

She wrote to the parole board complaining that McIntosh’s hearing was postponed at the 11th hour – after she had travelled through to Perth for it.

The survivor believes there was time to notify her of the delay and save her unnecessary stress and trauma.

The parole board responded saying the SPS was also partly responsible for what happened that day.

However, SPS has now denied any responsibility.

It said: “The SPS is not responsible for the way in which parole hearings operate in Scotland.

“It is important that the voice of victims and survivors is heard and you may wish to raise your concerns with the Scottish Government Victims and Witnesses Unit.”

‘A lack of trauma informed thinking’

Linda now plans to write to Victims Minister Siobhian Brown outlining the way she has been treated.

She believes that both the SPS and the SPB have demonstrated a lack of trauma informed thinking in their handling of her case.

Ms Brown highlighted The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign as she promised major reforms that will improve communication for victims within the justice system.

“The latest response from the SPS has brought back many bad memories for me so close to this rescheduled hearing which I plan to attend,” Linda told The Courier.

“My main point remains the same that everything is geared towards the rights of the prisoner and not the victim.

“I don’t understand why if this evil murderer may never be released – Lord Arthurson sentenced McIntosh to a lifelong restriction of liberty order – why is he having the same parole hearings as other category prisoners who have a chance of release?”

Legislation to create a new contact team for victims will be progressed through the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill, which is currently continuing its passage through parliament.

Victims Minister Siobhain Brown said: “These reforms will put the needs of victims firmly at the heart of the notification scheme.”