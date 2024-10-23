Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh ‘furious’ after parole complaint dismissed again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh ‘furious’ after parole complaint dismissed again

Linda McDonald spoke 48 hours ahead of McIntosh going before the parole board for his deferred hearing on Friday, which she will attend.

Linda McDonald
Linda McDonald. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

The survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh has had a formal complaint about her treatment within the parole system dismissed for a second time.

Linda McDonald has been left “furious” with the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) after they claimed they weren’t at fault for the deferral of McIntosh’s parole hearing in August.

This follows an earlier reply from the Parole Board for Scotland directing her complaint towards SPS.

SPS have in turn told her to raise the issue with the Scottish Government’s Victims and Witnesses Unit.

McIntosh is due to go before the parole board again on Friday with nobody yet taking responsibility for the original delay.

Organisations ‘passing the buck’

Linda said her latest dealings with the service has brought back bad memories after a damning report highlighted a number of failings in McIntosh being released from prison before he attacked Linda in 2017.

She said that yet again she has been let down by the authorities.

Linda McDonald slams Scottish Prison Service. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Linda McDonald Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“I have received a reply to my complaint from the SPS telling me more or less that it’s ‘not them to blame’ and to write to the government.

“They even gave me a link.

“I was really furious and upset with the SPS.”

She added: “I don’t know why I’m surprised given my past experience.

“Dealing with SPS, I know they don’t give a damn.

‘SPS is not responsible’

Last month, Linda accused the parole board and SPS of “passing the buck” over the deferred hearing.

She wrote to the parole board complaining that McIntosh’s hearing was postponed at the 11th hour – after she had travelled through to Perth for it.

 

new parole date
Law killer Robbie McIntosh, pictured aged 31 after admitting the attempted murder of Linda McDonald at Templeton Woods / Clatto Woods inn August 2017. Image: Police Scotland.

The survivor believes there was time to notify her of the delay and save her unnecessary stress and trauma.

The parole board responded saying the SPS was also partly responsible for what happened that day.

However, SPS has now denied any responsibility.

It said: “The SPS is not responsible for the way in which parole hearings operate in Scotland.

“It is important that the voice of victims and survivors is heard and you may wish to raise your concerns with the Scottish Government Victims and Witnesses Unit.”

‘A lack of trauma informed thinking’

Linda now plans to write to Victims Minister Siobhian Brown outlining the way she has been treated.

She believes that both the SPS and the SPB have demonstrated a lack of trauma informed thinking in their handling of her case.

Ms Brown highlighted The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign as she promised major reforms that will improve communication for victims within the justice system.

Siobhian Brown.

“The latest response from the SPS has brought back many bad memories for me so close to this rescheduled hearing which I plan to attend,” Linda told The Courier.

“My main point remains the same that everything is geared towards the rights of the prisoner and not the victim.

“I don’t understand why if this evil murderer may never be released  – Lord Arthurson sentenced McIntosh to a lifelong restriction of liberty order – why is he having the same parole hearings as other category prisoners who have a chance of release?”

Legislation to create a new contact team for victims will be progressed through the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill, which is currently continuing its passage through parliament.

Victims Minister Siobhain Brown said: “These reforms will put the needs of victims firmly at the heart of the notification scheme.”

