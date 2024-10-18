Victims minister makes ‘your voices matter’ promise ahead of major reforms welcomed by Dundee survivor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victims minister makes ‘your voices matter’ promise ahead of major reforms welcomed by Dundee survivor

Siobhian Brown MSP has been "deeply touched" by The Courier's A Voice for Victims campaign.

Victims Minister Siobhian Brown. Image: PA
Victims Minister Siobhian Brown. Image: PA
By Sean O'Neil

Victims voices will be heard as part of major new reforms to the justice system – the politician leading the changes has promised.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, Siobhian Brown MSP assured victims the establishing of a new contact team will give victims personalised support during the process.

The victims minister is introducing the reforms in response to recommendations made about the current Victim Notification Scheme (VNS).

Linda McDonald, who survived a brutal attack by Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh, has welcomed the proposal which will increase communication around parole hearings.

‘Supported each step of the way’

Ms Brown told The Courier: “We know that when someone becomes a victim of crime, their trauma doesn’t end when the person responsible is charged or sentenced.

“Most victims won’t have been in contact with the criminal justice system previously and the prospect can be daunting.

“That is why we are committed to ensuring that victims are supported each step of the way.

“I have been deeply touched by The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign, which has highlighted the experiences of some victims during the justice process.”

A Voice for Victims graphic

She added: “We want victims to be at the heart of the justice system.

“Recently I announced proposals to reform the Victim Notification Scheme, which entitles victims or close relatives of victims to certain information about the person responsible for the crime, for example a release date.

“People, of course, have different needs and it is up to the victim to decide what information they want, if any.

“The planned reforms will ensure victims receive personalised support and advice, with improved information available about the offender or offenders involved.”

We will create a new Victim Contact Team, which will provide support in a sensitive way that does not cause further trauma.

“Victims will automatically be referred to the team who will explain the notification scheme, what it means for them and how to register, if they chose to do so.”

How it will affect parole hearings

The victims minister explained how the reforms will help people like Linda in dealing with the parole process.

“The contact team will continue to provide individualised support throughout the justice process,” explained Ms Brown.

Linda McDonald. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“For example, if the parole board gets in touch with a victim for the purposes of making representations, this would be based on a foundation of trust already developed between the contact team and the victim.

“This is the major reform in a range of actions to improve the scheme, with clearer communication and more opportunities for victims to ask questions and have their position explained.

“We will introduce the reforms as part of our response to recommendations in the Independent Review of the Victim Notification Scheme, which heard directly from victims about their experiences of the justice system and the scheme.”

New independent commissioner for victims

The SNP politician assured victims their voices will be heard as part of the new process.

Improved communication for victims in the parole system has formed one of the main components of The Courier’s campaign.

Ms Brown said: “The reforms are also part of a wide-ranging raft of measures we are taking forward to prioritise victims’ needs.

“The Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill, which is making its way through Parliament, proposes a package of actions to reform, modernise and strengthen the justice system so it better meets those needs.

“This includes creating an independent commissioner to champion the rights of victims and witnesses and embedding trauma-informed practice across the justice system.

“And we will, of course, continue to provide funding for victim support organisations, whose services are invaluable.

“To those victims who have felt unheard, I give you this assurance – we are listening, your voices matter and your needs are central to all we are doing to change the justice system for the better.”

