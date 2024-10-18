Six Dundee locals share their cosy autumn outfits

Dundee locals are proving you can be fashionable AND warm in this week’s style round-up.

Autumnal colours and cosy knits were out in full force when I visited the city centre.

I asked six people where they take their style inspiration from.

Dean Curry, 24, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a barber.

What are you wearing?

My jumper and jeans are from Bershka, my top is from All Saints and the shoes are New Balance.

How do you describe your style?

Baggy, baggy, baggy!

Where do you like to shop?

I like the Saint James Quarter in Edinburgh. Bershka is one of my favourites.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. I take inspiration from everyone. I just like throwing items together and seeing what works.

Felix Watts, 24, from Edinburgh, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

What are you wearing?

It is all thrifted from second-hand shops. Except the shoes, which are Barefoot – they’re super comfortable.

How do you describe your style?

It feels organic. I like a lot of browns and greens. I love the natural world.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and second-hand shops. I am a big fan of The Wardrobe on The Nethergate.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one. Probably a couple of artists and musicians. And nature.

Anya Noble, 19, from Amsterdam, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a fine art student at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

What are you wearing?

The trousers are from Vinted, the jumper and bag are from Primark, the jewellery is from a boutique in Amsterdam.

How do you describe your style?

It can be a bit plain but I really like a pop of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, Bershka and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

My friends.

Donald Wright, 73, from California, visiting Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m an artist.

What are you wearing?

The jeans are Levi’s, the trainers are from Hoka, the jacket is from Eddie Bower, and the socks were knitted by my wife! I can’t remember where the scarf is from – I have about 150 of them.

How do you describe your style?

Relaxed, colourful and coordinated.

Where do you like to shop?

Levi, Boden, Toast and Uniqlo.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Esperanza Woobey, 27, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Zara, the top is from Matalan and the trousers are from Primark.

How do you describe your style?

Cosy.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Molly-Mae Hague, I love her style.

Mumtozaposho Kurbonova, 23, from Uzbek, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a Master’s student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The blazer is from M&S and the dress is from a shop at home in Uzbek.

How do you describe your style?

Feminine and modest.

Where do you like to shop?

Next and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

Leena Snoubar, she is an online modest fashion influencer.