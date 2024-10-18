Six Dundee locals share their cosy autumn outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Six Dundee locals share their cosy autumn outfits

Autumnal colours and cosy knits take centre stage in this week's street style.

Three stylish looks in Dundee city centre. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Three stylish looks in Dundee city centre. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Dundee locals are proving you can be fashionable AND warm in this week’s style round-up.

Autumnal colours and cosy knits were out in full force when I visited the city centre.

I asked six people where they take their style inspiration from.

Dean Curry, 24, Dundee

Dean describes his style as “baggy”. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a barber.

What are you wearing?

My jumper and jeans are from Bershka, my top is from All Saints and the shoes are New Balance.

How do you describe your style?

Baggy, baggy, baggy!

Where do you like to shop?

I like the Saint James Quarter in Edinburgh. Bershka is one of my favourites.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. I take inspiration from everyone. I just like throwing items together and seeing what works.

Felix Watts, 24, from Edinburgh, living in Dundee

Felix takes fashion inspiration from nature. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

What are you wearing?

It is all thrifted from second-hand shops. Except the shoes, which are Barefoot – they’re super comfortable.

How do you describe your style?

It feels organic. I like a lot of browns and greens. I love the natural world.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and second-hand shops. I am a big fan of The Wardrobe on The Nethergate.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one. Probably a couple of artists and musicians. And nature.

Anya Noble, 19, from Amsterdam, living in Dundee

Anya Noble likes to dress colourfully. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a fine art student at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

What are you wearing?

The trousers are from Vinted, the jumper and bag are from Primark, the jewellery is from a boutique in Amsterdam.

How do you describe your style?

It can be a bit plain but I really like a pop of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, Bershka and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

My friends.

Donald Wright, 73, from California, visiting Dundee

Donald Wright is visiting Dundee from California. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an artist.

What are you wearing?

The jeans are Levi’s, the trainers are from Hoka, the jacket is from Eddie Bower, and the socks were knitted by my wife! I can’t remember where the scarf is from – I have about 150 of them.

How do you describe your style?

Relaxed, colourful and coordinated.

Where do you like to shop?

Levi, Boden, Toast and Uniqlo.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Esperanza Woobey, 27, Dundee

Esperanza Woobey dresses for warmth. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Zara, the top is from Matalan and the trousers are from Primark.

How do you describe your style?

Cosy.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Molly-Mae Hague, I love her style.

Mumtozaposho Kurbonova, 23, from Uzbek, living in Dundee

Mumtozaposho Kurbonova is a masters student in Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a Master’s student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The blazer is from M&S and the dress is from a shop at home in Uzbek.

How do you describe your style?

Feminine and modest.

Where do you like to shop?

Next and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

Leena Snoubar, she is an online modest fashion influencer.

More from Lifestyle

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Could I live in a tiny house? feature Picture shows; Rebecca Baird visiting a tiny house A-frame designed by Fife-born Alicia Storie/how a kitted out tiny home might look. . na. Supplied by Image: Grant Anderson/Shutterstock. Date; Unknown
Could I live in a tiny house? I visited a Dundee project to find…
Stirling mum Alison McLaughlin (52) was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.
Stirling mum's poignant pink ribbon tattoo marks end of breast cancer battle
Judges Danny Campbell, Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale. Image: IWC Media.
Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year seeking festive Fife and Tayside households
Gayle in her cottage in Kinnettles, Angus, which is still uninhabitable a year after being flooded by Storm Babet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
GAYLE RITCHIE: My Kinnettles cottage is still uninhabitable a year on from Storm Babet
Anona Gow cooking a venison dish on her Aga.
ScotRail romance sparks shift from Fife lawyer to Angus venison chef
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dementia the Musical featured image Picture shows; Cast of Dementia The Musical/creator Ron Coleman. . na. Supplied by Image: Kelman Greig-Kicks/Supplied. Date; Unknown
Dementia The Musical: Creator Ron is defying diagnosis and bringing production 'home' to Dundee
CR0049841, Cheryl Peebles, Dundee. Feature about children with sight/hearing loss, who are taking part in activities North East Sensory Services (NESS). They can often be sidelined and isolated in mainstream activities. They will be horse riding at Claverhouse Equestrian Centre. Cheryl will be and hoping to interview one or two of the young people so will be looking for individual pics of them as well as action shots of the horse riding - plus social video clips. Picture Shows; Brodie Worsley with 'Cherry' during riding lessons for children with sight / hearing loss, Claverhouse Equestrian Centre, William Fitzgerald Way, Dundee, 10th Oct 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
How horse riding is giving deaf and blind Dundee children confidence and friendships
Auchenbowie House has a rich history. Image: Organic Architects/Stirling Council
New gin and whisky distillery proposed for historic walled garden in Stirling
Lexus RZ 300e parked by a loch
Exploring Stirlingshire and Perthshire in Lexus's new luxury electric SUV
Debbie tries some face yoga with Fife teacher Natalie.
What is face yoga? I tried it with a Fife expert and here's what…

Conversation