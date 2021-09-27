Rookie rangers create ‘bug hotel’ in nature education event at Lunan Bay

Dozens of children have grabbed the chance to try being a seaside country ranger for themselves in Angus.

The event at Lunan Bay on Saturday attracted 25 keen kids and 10 local families all interested in learning the job of a countryside ranger at the popular beach.

The Lunan Bay Communities Partnership, who organised the event, said the aim is to promote community education about nature, environment and the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

It also encourages families the opportunity to spend time together in the outdoors.

Scotland’s wild spaces

A spokeswoman for the partnership said that children and their parents were able to learn how to be a countryside ranger by protecting, respecting and enjoying Scotland’s wild spaces.

She said: “We are delighted to report that our first ever Junior Rangers Club was a success.

“Over 10 local families from Angus with 25 wannabe countryside ranger kids, ages six upwards, attended our new weekly family club.”

The spokeswoman said the event was led by NatureScot funded ranger Michelle Spink.

She said: “The theme was to create a bug hotel to provide a safe haven for insects such as ladybirds, bees, spiders and woodlice.

“These important wee beasties cycle nutrients, pollinate plants, disperse seeds, maintain soil structure and fertility, control populations of other organisms.”

Children create ‘bug hotel’

She added: “The junior rangers discovered the ecological importance and the interdependent relationship between insects and humans.

“They also explored the local landscape and our natural habitats. Being mindful about the disturbance of our natural environment, the club gathered materials from the forest floor to create a small bug hotel for the children’s gardens.

“The rookie rangers learned from Michelle the importance of looking after our natural environment and also the role of countryside rangers in wild spaces.

“These scavenger hunts provide a stimulating way for kids in which to learn about a specific environment and encourages families to slow down and look closer at our micro world.

“Children were very excited and parents too remarked at how little they pay attention to these things whilst out walking.”

She said the group also used the day as an opportunity to litter pick at Lunan Bay.

She said: “Children were delighted to each get a litter picker and we collected a small bag of rubbish along the way.

“They enjoyed sharing materials with others, community engagement, learning, talking about their finds, and sharing stories.

Great achievement

“They had a great sense of achievement that they had created something to help the insects and our overall environment.

“There was a very positive reaction from all that attended. The parents enjoyed it and were keen to know about details for the following weeks.

“The children said it was so much fun, and they were making plans to make more bug hotels at home.”

Lunan Bay was the scene of concern over public behaviour during the hot weather in the summer time.