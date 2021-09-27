Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rookie rangers create ‘bug hotel’ in nature education event at Lunan Bay

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 27 2021, 11.56am Updated: September 27 2021, 11.57am
Children enjoying the educational day at Lunan Bay
Dozens of children have grabbed the chance to try being a seaside country ranger for themselves in Angus.

The event at Lunan Bay on Saturday attracted 25 keen kids and 10 local families all interested in learning the job of a countryside ranger at the popular beach.

The Lunan Bay Communities Partnership, who organised the event, said the aim is to promote community education about nature, environment and the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

It also encourages families the opportunity to spend time together in the outdoors.

Scotland’s wild spaces

A spokeswoman for the partnership said that children and their parents were able to learn how to be a countryside ranger by protecting, respecting and enjoying Scotland’s wild spaces.

She said: “We are delighted to report that our first ever Junior Rangers Club was a success.

“Over 10 local families from Angus with 25 wannabe countryside ranger kids, ages six upwards, attended our new weekly family club.”

Digging for beasties

The spokeswoman said the event was led by NatureScot funded ranger Michelle Spink.

She said: “The theme was to create a bug hotel to provide a safe haven for insects such as ladybirds, bees, spiders and woodlice.

“These important wee beasties cycle nutrients, pollinate plants, disperse seeds, maintain soil structure and fertility, control populations of other organisms.”

Children create ‘bug hotel’

She added: “The junior rangers discovered the ecological importance and the interdependent relationship between insects and humans.

“They also explored the local landscape and our natural habitats. Being mindful about the disturbance of our natural environment, the club gathered materials from the forest floor to create a small bug hotel for the children’s gardens.

“The rookie rangers learned from Michelle the importance of looking after our natural environment and also the role of countryside rangers in wild spaces.

“These scavenger hunts provide a stimulating way for kids in which to learn about a specific environment and encourages families to slow down and look closer at our micro world.

“Children were very excited and parents too remarked at how little they pay attention to these things whilst out walking.”

She said the group also used the day as an opportunity to litter pick at Lunan Bay.

Lunan Bay rookie ranger event

She said: “Children were delighted to each get a litter picker and we collected a small bag of rubbish along the way.

“They enjoyed sharing materials with others, community engagement, learning, talking about their finds, and sharing stories.

Great achievement

“They had a great sense of achievement that they had created something to help the insects and our overall environment.

“There was a very positive reaction from all that attended.  The parents enjoyed it and were keen to know about details for the following weeks.

“The children said it was so much fun, and they were making plans to make more bug hotels at home.”

Lunan Bay was the scene of concern over public behaviour during the hot weather in the summer time.

