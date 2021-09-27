New Christmas lights trail planned for Perth

A new lights trail is coming to Perth this December as part of the city’s Christmas celebrations.

The 1km trail, which is being organised by the 21CC Group, will be set up at the Norie Miller Walk and Rodney Gardens from December 2 to 23.

Along the route, walkers will discover singing trees, ringing sleigh bells and food from local vendors.

Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group – which is behind other events like Wondrous Woods, near Queensferry – said: “We are incredibly excited to bring the first ever Christmas Wonderland to Perth this year.

Lights trail to ‘showcase Perth in all its beauty’

“Following almost two years of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, we are excited to be bringing a Covid-safe and festive experience to the citizens of Perth.

“The lighting trail really showcases Perth in all its beauty and with plenty of surprises, hiding elves and delicious treats to look forward to, we are sure that the Christmas Wonderland will get the entire family feeling festive in no time.”

People can join the walk between 4pm and 8.15pm.

Tickets start at £13 for adults and £8 for children, with family bundles also available, but prices rise from December 18.