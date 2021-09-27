Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Christmas lights trail planned for Perth

By Matteo Bell
September 27 2021, 11.57am Updated: September 28 2021, 9.11am
View of the Tay and Perth's Tay Street from a snow-covered Norie Miller Walk, Riverside, off Dundee Road, Perth.
Norie Miller Walk is along the River Tay in Perth.

A new lights trail is coming to Perth this December as part of the city’s Christmas celebrations.

The 1km trail, which is being organised by the 21CC Group, will be set up at the Norie Miller Walk and Rodney Gardens from December 2 to 23.

Along the route, walkers will discover singing trees, ringing sleigh bells and food from local vendors.

Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group – which is behind other events like Wondrous Woods, near Queensferry – said: “We are incredibly excited to bring the first ever Christmas Wonderland to Perth this year.

Lights trail to ‘showcase Perth in all its beauty’

“Following almost two years of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, we are excited to be bringing a Covid-safe and festive experience to the citizens of Perth.

“The lighting trail really showcases Perth in all its beauty and with plenty of surprises, hiding elves and delicious treats to look forward to, we are sure that the Christmas Wonderland will get the entire family feeling festive in no time.”

People can join the walk between 4pm and 8.15pm.

Tickets start at £13 for adults and £8 for children, with family bundles also available, but prices rise from December 18.

