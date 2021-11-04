Parts of Angus faced with yellow wind warning as forecasters warn of gales

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents in parts of Angus have been warned of potential disruption this weekend as weather forecasters issue a yellow warning for wind.

Several areas in Angus are included in the warning, with those living in Montrose, Forfar and Carnoustie likely to be affected.

Aberdeen and the Highlands will see the worst of the winds with exposed areas warned of gusts of up to 80mph, but experts at the Met Office have predicted gales of 38mph in parts of Angus.

The current weather forecast for Forfar predicts strong winds and rain throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, but the rain is likely to be heavier in Kirriemuir.

Winds are expected to be at their strongest at around 3pm on Saturday, with gusts of up to 37mph in Forfar and 35mph in Kirriemuir.

Carnoustie is also covered by the yellow weather warning, with gusts of between 35 and 38mph on Saturday.

“Windy with rain on Saturday, turning drier and brighter in the afternoon. Windy on Sunday with rain in the west at first, otherwise mostly dry. Mainly dry on Monday,” the Met Office said.

The warning covers both and Sunday, with a similar forecast for wet and windy weather in most of Angus.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Strong winds across northern parts of Scotland

Saturday 2000 – Sunday 1700 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/a8dCfVIiCO — Met Office (@metoffice) November 4, 2021

Issuing the warning, the Met Office said the “very strong winds” are likely to result in some travel disruption and “dangerous coastal conditions across northern Scotland”.

It is currently in force from 8pm on Saturday November 6 until 5pm on Sunday November 7.

With coastal areas likely to be the worst hit, the Met Office said residents in these areas could be affected by spray, large waves and flooding.

“Some delays and disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

“Some isolated, short-term losses of power or mobile phone signal are possible,” they added.