One driver in hospital after two-car crash closes A90 north of Brechin

One driver is in hospital and another charged by police after a two-car crash closed the A90 in Angus on Sunday.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway close to the Edzell Woods junction shortly after 1.30pm.

As a result a section or the A90 was closed for over an hour as the emergency services attended the scene.

One driver was assisted to by paramedics before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The condition of the injuries is not life threatening police have confirmed.

The other driver involved in the incident has been subsequently charged by police with road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the A90 northbound near Laurencekirk around 1.35pm on Sunday, November 21 2021.

“One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“One of the drivers was issued with a ticket for careless driving.”