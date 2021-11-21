Police appeal after two pensioners injured in Arbroath crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police in Tayside are appealing for witnesses after a two-car collision in Arbroath left two pensioners injured.

The incident occurred on Academy Street and the junction of West Abbey Street in the town shortly after 4pm on Friday, November 19.

Around 4.10pm on Friday, 19 November, 2021, a Volkswagen Polo and a Vauxhall Mokka were involved in the collision.

As a result an 88-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

However they did not require further hospital treatment.

Now police investigating the incident have appealed for anyone with das-cam or security CCTV footage of the crash to come forward.

Police Constable Derek Miller said: “It is vital that we establish exactly what happened here.

“Although we have already spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time, we would ask those who have not spoken to us to come forward.

“Also, if you have any dash-cam or security footage from the time of the incident I would ask you to get in touch.”

“Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101 quoting incident number 2351 of Friday, 19 November, 2021.