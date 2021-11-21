Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police appeal after two pensioners injured in Arbroath crash

By Neil Henderson
November 21 2021, 4.41pm Updated: November 21 2021, 5.28pm
Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash at the junction of West Abbey Street and Academy Street.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash at the junction of West Abbey Street and Academy Street.

Police in Tayside are appealing for witnesses after a two-car collision in Arbroath left two pensioners injured.

The incident occurred on Academy Street and the junction of West Abbey Street in the town shortly after 4pm on Friday, November 19.

Around 4.10pm on Friday, 19 November, 2021, a Volkswagen Polo and a Vauxhall Mokka were involved in the collision.

As a result an 88-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

However they did not require further hospital treatment.

Now police investigating the incident have appealed for anyone with das-cam or security CCTV footage of the crash to come forward.

Police Constable Derek Miller said: “It is vital that we establish exactly what happened here.

“Although we have already spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time, we would ask those who have not spoken to us to come forward.

“Also, if you have any dash-cam or security footage from the time of the incident I would ask you to get in touch.”

“Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101 quoting incident number 2351 of Friday, 19 November, 2021.

More from The Courier