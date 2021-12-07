Police probe after car deliberately set on fire in Arbroath

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for information after a car was deliberately set on fire in Arbroath.

The blaze happened at around 6.40am on Saturday on North Grimsby.

Police officers and fire crews rushed to the scene following reports of a Citroen vehicle alight.

The fire was extinguished and there were no reports of any injuries.

Officers investigating the blaze are appealing to the public to help catch those responsible for the deliberate act.

Police investigate ‘reckless act’

Detective Constable Steven Smith said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this reckless act.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw anything which may assist us to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area around the time to check dash-cam footage and contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 0856 of December 4 2021.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.