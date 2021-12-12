Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus tops Scottish league as council recycles more than 30,000 tonnes of waste

By Graham Brown
December 12 2021, 11.14am
Post Thumbnail

Angus Council is top of Scotland’s local authority recycling league.

The council secured its ambition of moving up from the number two slot it previously held.

And it achieved the goal by recycling almost 60% of the waste generated in the county last year.

New data from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency shows Angus hit 57.9% for its recycling performance in 2020.

It meant 30,226 of the 52,166 tonnes of household waste generated in Angus were recycled.

Neighbouring councils fare less well

And the rural authority was streets ahead of city neighbour Dundee.

It recycled only 34.7% in 2020.

Perth and Kinross managed 49.4%, while the Fife figure was 43.7%.

The Scottish average was 42%.

It’s being seen as a major success story for Angus after a 2019 redesign of its recycling centres and efforts to improve kerbside collection performance.

Angus has seven recycling centres and 23 neighbourhood recycling points across Angus.

During 2020, 21,325 tonnes of mixed recycling, food waste and garden waste was collected at the kerbside.

And another 8,901 tonnes of materials, such as cardboard, textiles and electrical items came in to the local skip sites.

‘We will not be complacent’

But communities convener Mark Salmond said the table toppers will not be resting on their laurels.

He said, “We are absolutely delighted that the hard work of our teams and our communities to ensure that recycling is a priority has paid off.

“Throughout 2020 we managed to keep our kerbside recycling services running, despite the impact of Covid-19.

“And we were able to bring our recycling centres back online with a full range of recycling quickly after the lockdown period.

“We’ve also had a fantastic 2021 with a whole range of new initiatives being funded to help in the war against waste.

“However, we will not become complacent.

“We will continue to work with residents to ensure the rate of waste recycled increases in line with government targets and our sustainable energy and climate Action Plan.”

Fly-tipping action squad

Angus won a 2020 National Recycling Award for the redesign of its recycling centres.

Angus recycling
Angus Council staff John Mackay, Robert Butter and Steven Moody at Forfar Recycling Centre after the authority was recognised with a national recycling award.

And in April, council funding was given to set up a hit squad to tackle fly-tipping, littering and bulky uplifts.

The council also launched a Community Clean Up and Fly-tipping Prevention Fund.

It is open to community groups and individuals to help to clean up their area.

So far, 17 applications have been funded for items such as litter pickers, trail cameras and handi-carts.

But SEPA confirmed the pandemic had a noticeable impact on recycling rates.

The Scottish average of 42% was a decrease of 2.9% from 2019.

And the recycled tonnage total dropped 66,000 tonnes to 1.02 million.

It meant both the amount of waste recycled and the waste recycling rate were the lowest since 2013.

More from The Courier