4 talking points from Dundee’s Dingwall dismay

Just when they thought they were out, Dundee are pulled right back into the scrap to avoid bottom spot.

Leading 2-1 at half-time and in good shape, the live league table had the Dark Blues eight points clear of Ross County and looking upwards.

Fast forward to full time and that famous Al Pacino line from Godfather Part Three echoed in the ears of every frustrated Dundee fan.

It had all looked so promising after a decent run of form that had seen victories over St Mirren, Motherwell and St Johnstone.

However, individual errors proved costly and suddenly there are only two points separating James McPake’s side and the foot of the division.

So, what were the key moments in that crucial Highlands clash?

Defence

Where else to start but at the back? Three clean sheets in those recent victories garnered hope that early-season troubles were behind them.

But another three goals conceded sees Dundee comfortably the worst defence in the league.

The left-hand side of the backline is looking increasingly brittle also with Dominic Samuel free between Ryan Sweeney and Jordan Marshall to score the opener and the crucial third a result of a Marshall error.

The left-back was a stand-out in the Championship but has found the step up to the top-flight a steep learning curve this term.

Sweeney had a day to forget at Ibrox last weekend but looked like he’d shrugged that off with some vital interceptions in the first half, stopping Joseph Hungbo with a couple of strong tackles.

But a shakiness entered his game as the Staggies pushed in the second half.

And, after an impressive showing against Rangers, experienced keeper Adam Legzdins will wonder what he was doing for the second goal.

He misjudged the corner kick, missed the ball and it bounced off the unfortunate Danny Mullen and into the Dundee net.

Individual errors proved their downfall but it’ll be a collective job to tighten things up.

The absence of central defender Lee Ashcroft and holding midfielder Shaun Byrne are looking more and more critical by the game.

Luke McCowan

A performance that deserved much more than being on the losing side, attacker McCowan is shining in the top flight.

A fine volleyed finish kicked things off before a calm touch and shot found the bottom corner for No 2, the ex-Ayr United man has become a fast favourite for Dundee fans.

Indeed, their adaptation of Wham’s Last Christmas is becoming a constant accompaniment these days.

Charlie Adam

It has emerged after the game that skipper Charlie Adam had been struggling with a niggle in the run up to the fixture.

And his time on the pitch in Dingwall was short, very quickly signalling to the bench that he couldn’t continue after just 12 minutes.

With key matches to come before the winter break, Dundee will be hoping he got himself off the pitch before causing any lasting damage.

January

If it wasn’t clear before, the defeat in Dingwall shows the winter transfer window can’t come soon enough for James McPake.

If the opportunity is there, he’s likely to add a few new faces.

Improving central defence is already a stated target while some help at full-back would be welcome.

With a number of injuries, mostly long-term, the squad has been stretched with the starting XI pretty much picking itself right now.

More options and increased competition for places in defence and midfield are a must.