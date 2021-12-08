Central defender on Dundee’s January transfer wish list admits boss James McPake as Lee Ashcroft faces months out

An error occurred. Please try again.

A centre-back is on James McPake’s shopping list this January after losing key defender Lee Ashcroft to long-term injury.

Last season’s Player’s Player and Fan’s Player of the Year has been ruled out of action until March after suffering a serious hamstring issue.

The problem required surgery and Ashcroft went under the knife in London on Tuesday.

McPake admits his squad is short in that position, not helped by Jordan McGhee being out in recent weeks too.

But he won’t be rushing into a transfer for any old central defender.

“What we won’t do is panic and bring in someone for the sake of it,” McPake said.

“We need someone who can come in and help us by being of a level that can compete in this league.

“That has been ongoing because it has been an area we have been targeting from last summer but they are hard to find.

“It’s not easy to go find someone as good as Lee Ashcroft, Ryan Sweeney or Liam Fontaine.

“Jordan McGhee coming back offers cover but we are short there.

“With Ash out long-term, we certainly need a quality centre-back in that can help our team in this league.

“What we don’t want to be is left short and vulnerable to injury and suspension.”

‘He’s a grafter’

McGhee, meanwhile, is “feeling miles better in training now” after undergoing surgery himself to sort a troubling knee issue last month.

And he’s expected to be back in contention for the crunch weekend trip to Ross County.

Ashcroft’s recovery will be a far longer affair.

McPake, though, is backing his star defender to come through the mental challenge of being out of action for an extended period.

“We’re gutted for the big man because he’s been excellent,” McPake added.

“He’ll be a miss to us because he’s been excellent since the day he arrived, on and off the pitch.

“He’ll still be excellent off the pitch and the thing about him he’ll come back stronger. He’s a worker, he’s a grafter and a proper professional.

“It’s his first real injury so it’ll be a mental test but he’s as strong as they come.”

McPake also confirmed another long-term absentee, Shaun Byrne, could be back before the end of the year to bolster his midfield options.

McPake added: “We are hopeful of the end of the month. The surgeon has been happy with him.”