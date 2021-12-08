Central defender on Dundee’s January transfer wish list admits boss James McPake as Lee Ashcroft faces months out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Central defender on Dundee’s January transfer wish list admits boss James McPake as Lee Ashcroft faces months out

By George Cran
December 8 2021, 8.00am
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft and manager James McPake.
A centre-back is on James McPake’s shopping list this January after losing key defender Lee Ashcroft to long-term injury.

Last season’s Player’s Player and Fan’s Player of the Year has been ruled out of action until March after suffering a serious hamstring issue.

The problem required surgery and Ashcroft went under the knife in London on Tuesday.

McPake admits his squad is short in that position, not helped by Jordan McGhee being out in recent weeks too.

But he won’t be rushing into a transfer for any old central defender.

“What we won’t do is panic and bring in someone for the sake of it,” McPake said.

Ashcroft and McPake.

“We need someone who can come in and help us by being of a level that can compete in this league.

“That has been ongoing because it has been an area we have been targeting from last summer but they are hard to find.

“It’s not easy to go find someone as good as Lee Ashcroft, Ryan Sweeney or Liam Fontaine.

“Jordan McGhee coming back offers cover but we are short there.

“With Ash out long-term, we certainly need a quality centre-back in that can help our team in this league.

“What we don’t want to be is left short and vulnerable to injury and suspension.”

‘He’s a grafter’

Defender Lee Ashcroft was Dundee FC Player’s Player of the Year for 2020-21 and also picked up the Andrew De Vries Trophy for Fan’s Player of the Year.

McGhee, meanwhile, is “feeling miles better in training now” after undergoing surgery himself to sort a troubling knee issue last month.

And he’s expected to be back in contention for the crunch weekend trip to Ross County.

Ashcroft’s recovery will be a far longer affair.

McPake, though, is backing his star defender to come through the mental challenge of being out of action for an extended period.

“We’re gutted for the big man because he’s been excellent,” McPake added.

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.

“He’ll be a miss to us because he’s been excellent since the day he arrived, on and off the pitch.

“He’ll still be excellent off the pitch and the thing about him he’ll come back stronger. He’s a worker, he’s a grafter and a proper professional.

“It’s his first real injury so it’ll be a mental test but he’s as strong as they come.”

McPake also confirmed another long-term absentee, Shaun Byrne, could be back before the end of the year to bolster his midfield options.

McPake added: “We are hopeful of the end of the month. The surgeon has been happy with him.”

 

