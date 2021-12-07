Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee’s fighting spirit: ‘Urgency and tempo’ have lifted Dark Blues in recent weeks says Cammy Kerr

By George Cran
December 7 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 7 2021, 1.42pm
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr.
Up or down, win or lose, good or bad – whatever situation Dundee find themselves in this season, their fighting spirit will remain.

That’s the view of defender Cammy Kerr, the club’s longest serving player, as the Dark Blues gear up for a crucial clash at bottom side Ross County this coming weekend.

After a struggle to put points on the board in the first quarter of the season, Kerr & Co. have hit form to lift themselves up the Premiership table.

Despite a weekend defeat at Rangers, Dundee have won three of their last five and kept clean sheets in all of those victories.

“Over the last couple of weeks, the boys have been getting the rewards for the work we’ve been doing, not just recently but probably since the turn of the year,” Kerr told the Courier.

Kerr challenges Hearts forward Ben Woodburn.

“We got on a run in the Championship and got ourselves promoted. Even earlier this season, we should have taken more from games.

“Yeah, we’ve let ourselves down in some games but in the last few games there has been an urgency and a tempo in everything we’ve done.

“Both the games we won against Motherwell and St Johnstone we thoroughly deserved to win.

“It’s been difficult because you can’t help look at the position in the league. But I do think results didn’t match some of our performances.

“There will be tough times again this season where we are in predicaments where we need to win games and go through a tough spell.

“But we’ll be there – this club and this team fights. Every game we’ll be fighting.”

Defensive pride

Conceding goals has been an issue for the Dark Blues this season and, after the 3-0 loss at Ibrox, they retain the worst defence in the division.

However, despite letting in seven goals to Celtic and Rangers in the last five games, there have been shutouts against St Mirren, Motherwell and St Johnstone.

Kerr takes pride in seeing a nil next to the opponent’s name on the scoreboard but insists it’s not only the backline who deserve credit for recent improvements.

“It’s not just one player – you look at big Adam (Legzdins) in goal, the calming influence he brings, the back four have done great, Fonts (Liam Fontaine) coming in at right-sided centre-half despite being left-footed deserves credit,” Kerr added.

Danny Mullen and Paul McMullan celebrate against St Johnstone.

“As defenders you pride yourself on clean sheets.

“But it’s not just defenders, it comes right from the front – Danny Mullen holding the ball up, Griff (Leigh Griffiths) when he comes on doing great and the midfield running about.

“The wingers help a lot as well. Paul McMullan is always there to help when he’s in front of me.

“I think we have a great relationship but that goes all over the pitch. Marsh (Jordan Marshall) and Luke (McCowan) down the other side have that, too.

“It’s been great lately but we need to continue that.”

 

