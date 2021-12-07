Dundee’s fighting spirit: ‘Urgency and tempo’ have lifted Dark Blues in recent weeks says Cammy Kerr

An error occurred. Please try again.

Up or down, win or lose, good or bad – whatever situation Dundee find themselves in this season, their fighting spirit will remain.

That’s the view of defender Cammy Kerr, the club’s longest serving player, as the Dark Blues gear up for a crucial clash at bottom side Ross County this coming weekend.

After a struggle to put points on the board in the first quarter of the season, Kerr & Co. have hit form to lift themselves up the Premiership table.

Despite a weekend defeat at Rangers, Dundee have won three of their last five and kept clean sheets in all of those victories.

“Over the last couple of weeks, the boys have been getting the rewards for the work we’ve been doing, not just recently but probably since the turn of the year,” Kerr told the Courier.

“We got on a run in the Championship and got ourselves promoted. Even earlier this season, we should have taken more from games.

“Yeah, we’ve let ourselves down in some games but in the last few games there has been an urgency and a tempo in everything we’ve done.

“Both the games we won against Motherwell and St Johnstone we thoroughly deserved to win.

“It’s been difficult because you can’t help look at the position in the league. But I do think results didn’t match some of our performances.

“There will be tough times again this season where we are in predicaments where we need to win games and go through a tough spell.

“But we’ll be there – this club and this team fights. Every game we’ll be fighting.”

Defensive pride

Conceding goals has been an issue for the Dark Blues this season and, after the 3-0 loss at Ibrox, they retain the worst defence in the division.

However, despite letting in seven goals to Celtic and Rangers in the last five games, there have been shutouts against St Mirren, Motherwell and St Johnstone.

Kerr takes pride in seeing a nil next to the opponent’s name on the scoreboard but insists it’s not only the backline who deserve credit for recent improvements.

“It’s not just one player – you look at big Adam (Legzdins) in goal, the calming influence he brings, the back four have done great, Fonts (Liam Fontaine) coming in at right-sided centre-half despite being left-footed deserves credit,” Kerr added.

“As defenders you pride yourself on clean sheets.

“But it’s not just defenders, it comes right from the front – Danny Mullen holding the ball up, Griff (Leigh Griffiths) when he comes on doing great and the midfield running about.

“The wingers help a lot as well. Paul McMullan is always there to help when he’s in front of me.

“I think we have a great relationship but that goes all over the pitch. Marsh (Jordan Marshall) and Luke (McCowan) down the other side have that, too.

“It’s been great lately but we need to continue that.”