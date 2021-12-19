Man arrested after armed police lock down Montrose street By Emma Duncan December 19 2021, 6.27pm Updated: December 19 2021, 6.30pm Union Street in Montrose. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A quiet Montrose street was cordoned off on Sunday morning as armed police rushed to execute a search warrant at a property. A 38-year-old man was arrested after both ends of Union Street were shut by officers at around 9am amid a heavy police presence. Residents reported being escorted to and from their homes and others closer to the scene were told to stay inside. One man said he saw two police vans and six armed response vehicles racing to the street. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers executed a search warrant at a property on Union Street in Montrose on Sunday, 19 December. “A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.” More from The Courier Woman, 21, assaulted by man on Glasgow street Homes evacuated and armed police called as man barricaded in flat Man arrested after quiet Fife village locked down in armed police standoff Police in forensics suits at Dundee flat after drugs raid