Man arrested after armed police lock down Montrose street

A quiet Montrose street was cordoned off on Sunday morning as armed police rushed to execute a search warrant at a property.

A 38-year-old man was arrested after both ends of Union Street were shut by officers at around 9am amid a heavy police presence.

Residents reported being escorted to and from their homes and others closer to the scene were told to stay inside.

One man said he saw two police vans and six armed response vehicles racing to the street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers executed a search warrant at a property on Union Street in Montrose on Sunday, 19 December.

“A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”