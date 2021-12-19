Fife panto shut down after second positive Covid case

An error occurred. Please try again.

A panto production in Fife has been shut down after two performers tested positive for Covid-19.

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty, which has a run of shows at Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy, will now not be performed until after Christmas.

Organisers say they have “absolutely no option” but to suspend the production until December 27 at the earliest.

A spokesperson for the production said: “We cannot tell you how dreadful we feel telling you — our wonderful audience — who have supported our wee show from the very start, this news, and know how very disappointed you will all be.

“However, we know you will understand that our priority now must be to keep everyone safe.

“We will be in touch with all ticket holders as soon as we can with options going forward, which still include rescheduled dates for January.

“Please bear with us, as you can imagine this is a herculean task.”

The panto has been running since December 1 and is scheduled to run until January 15.

A show was cancelled at the last minute earlier this week after a cast member reported symptoms of Covid-19.

The spokesperson added: “We are determined to resume performances as soon as we possibly can so watch this space.

“The whole Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty company and everyone at the Kings hope you all stay safe and well this Christmas and thank you for your patience and understanding.

“We will be back! Oh yes we will!”