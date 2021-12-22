Man, 55, dies in Auchterhouse

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 55-year-old man has been found dead in Auchterhouse.

Police said they were responding to the death in the Angus village on Wednesday night.

Circumstances surrounding the death are not yet known but it is not being treated as suspicious, Police Scotland said in a statement.

Emergency services had been in the surrounding area on Wednesday, including multiple police officers and vehicles.

A police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are currently dealing with the death of a 55-year-old-male in the Auchterhouse area.

“The death is non suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”