3 talking points as Montrose close the gap at top of League One to two points with win over Peterhead

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose ended the year on a high, just two points off the top of League One after a 2-0 win over Peterhead.

Goals from Andrew Steeves and Blair Lyons sealed the points in a convincing win at Links Park.

The Gable Endies got off to the best possible start when Liam Callaghan’s corner was headed in by left-back Steeves on six minutes.

The Blue Toon knocked on the door with a couple of chances and looked threatening, but Mo held on to their lead until half-time.

Mo started off the second half on the front foot with efforts from Graham Webster and Mark Whatley off target.

The two sides chipped away at each other but Montrose secured the win on 75 minutes when Steeves crossed the ball in to Blair Lyons, who finished off a slick team move.

Mo were able to nullify any Peterhead threat and the visitors struggled to create any real chances.

Right back Cammy Ballantyne was shown a second yellow in the dying moments of the game but that was didn’t spoil the result for the home side.

The Courier takes a look at three talking points from the game.

Last game before new Covid restrictions

The game kicked off less than hour after the SPFL announced that the Premiership season is to be postponed after Boxing Day, following the announcement of new Covid rules.

Clubs in the Championship and below have decided to carry on.

At Links Park fans seemed pleased that their side will continue playing but acknowledged the club would lose some revenue.

The attendance was announced as 498, two shy of the 500 capacity under the guidelines coming into force.

Tonight's attendance is 498 2 shy of a misery pic.twitter.com/5cymTWTtzi — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) December 22, 2021

Despite fewer than 500 on the night, home attendances have averaged around 600 this season.

While season ticket holders will remain unaffected by the capacity cap, it will be the one-off and away supporters that the club will miss out on.

Should the restrictions stay in place for the proposed three weeks, the Gable Endies will just have one home game affected on January 8 when they host Alloa.

Regardless, the football carries on and on Montrose’s current form they will be glad they can play on.

Ending year on a high

The Montrose players, staff and fans will enjoy an extended break off after Wednesday night’s win.

With no game on Boxing Day, Mo are not in action again until January 2 when they head to Methil to take on bottom side East Fife.

The win over Peterhead saw them go twelve games unbeaten in the league.

Stewart Petrie’s initial target for the year was to maintain their status as a League One club.

At the half-way point they look to have done that and some more.

Two points off top

The win over Peterhead saw the side closed the gap on league leaders Cover Rangers to just two points.

It may have seemed unthinkable at the start of the season, but Mo are right in the mix for the League One title, never mind the play-offs.

The Montrose squad has rallied together in recent weeks with reduced numbers due to injuries and Covid.

Iain Campbell even took charge of the side on the night as Stewart Petrie was absent.

Despite players missing and the gaffer not present, the side were still able to see of The Blue Toon quite convincingly.

The win over Peterhead was the perfect end the year, if this form continues into 2022 who knows what that can achieve?