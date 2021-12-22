John Hughes fears fan lockout could extend beyond three weeks as Dunfermline count the costs of restrictions

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes fears the fans’ lockout in Scottish football could extend beyond three weeks.

Clubs were rocked on Tuesday by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that crowds were to be capped at 500 due to the increasing spread of the Omicron variant.

The was met with dismay and anger by supporters; a feeling only exacerbated when Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch stated that the number of attendees was a matter of ‘judgement’.

Dunfermline will now see home fixtures against Arbroath, Inverness and Hamilton all effectively played behind closed doors.

And, asked whether he harboured fears that the three-week restrictions may last longer, Hughes said: “I have — I’ve got real worries and I’m frustrated.

“We want to be playing football in front of our supporters. As the great man [Jock Stein] said, ‘football is nothing without supporters’.

“There is a real connection here and I just really feel for the fans.

“This is the release they get on a Saturday and when they’re not here, you feel it.

“I am worried it might go on a little bit longer — but I am also fully aware and respectful of people and families that have all been affected by Covid.”

Financial impact

While Hughes’ first thought is for the supporters denied the chance to attend upcoming fixtures, he acknowledges that there are also tangible financial consequences to the Scottish Government’s decision.

Courier Sport understands Dunfermline had sold out their entire hospitality suite for the Arbroath and Inverness fixtures, over and above the huge loss of gate receipts.

With the January transfer window approaching, it is an inopportune time to be haemorrhaging funds.

“I am fully aware of the financial realities and so is the club,” Hughes continued. “It’s going to affect us, like most clubs.

“It’s very hard and we don’t know what the future holds. It is a bit of a worry and concerning.

“There has to be an understanding that, if the club does feel the pinch, then you might just have to work with what you’ve got.

“I work very closely with the chairman [Ross McArthur] and if he says we need to pull in the reins a bit, then fine.”

Circuit breaker?

Despite Kilmarnock director Cathy Jamieson mooting the notion of a ‘circuit-breaker’ shut-down to the lower leagues, Wednesday saw Championship clubs vote to continue playing in front of restricted crowds.

And Hughes expressed sympathy with those charged with making huge decisions in unenviable circumstances.

He added: “You have to respect the people that are making these decisions.You’ll not please everyone and get everything right. We need to batten down the hatches and stick to the protocols.”