Forfar Covid testing centre closed due to staff absence

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Covid-19 testing centre in Forfar has been closed due to an ‘unplanned staff absence’.

The PCR testing centre, located in the town’s Myre car park, will be closed all day on Thursday.

Those looking for a PCR test in the local area have been told to arrange an appointment at another location in Angus.

This can be done by visiting www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or dialling 119.

Other testing facilities are available in Arbroath and Dundee.

NHS Tayside statement

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Due to unplanned staff absence, the Covid-19 testing site at Myre car park in Forfar will be closed today.

“Those requiring a PCR test in the local area are advised to call 119 or book online via www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test where they will be directed to their next nearest location.”