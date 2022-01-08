Concern after attempt made to set fire at Montrose flats

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have launched a probe after an attempt was made to set fire to a property in Montrose.

The incident occurred at a block of flats at Whites Place in Provost Scott’s Road in Montrose on January 3.

Officers investigating the fire, which was attempted at around 3.30am, say minimal damage was caused.

However the force has now launched an appeal for information.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously is being urged to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “An attempt was made to set fire to the door of a property in Whites Place, Montrose, about 3.30am on Monday, January 3.

“Fortunately, minimal damage caused and no-one injured.

If you saw anyone loitering in the area, please call 101 and let us know.

“Please quote police reference number 0377 of January 3.”