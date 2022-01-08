Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Concern after attempt made to set fire at Montrose flats

By Neil Henderson
January 8 2022, 9.49am
The incident happened in the early hours at Whites Place in the town
The incident happened in the early hours at Whites Place in the town

Police have launched a probe after an attempt was made to set fire to a  property in Montrose.

The incident occurred at a block of flats at Whites Place in Provost Scott’s Road in Montrose on January 3.

Officers investigating the fire, which was attempted at around 3.30am, say minimal damage was caused.

However the force has now launched an appeal for information.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously is being urged to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “An attempt was made to set fire to the door of a property in Whites Place, Montrose, about 3.30am on Monday, January 3.

“Fortunately, minimal damage caused and no-one injured.

If you saw anyone loitering in the area, please call 101 and let us know.

“Please quote police reference number  0377 of January 3.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier