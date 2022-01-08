Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nature Watch: It might be deepest winter, but nature is on the cusp of change

By Keith Broomfield
January 8 2022, 10.00am Updated: January 8 2022, 11.09am
Down by the river, a recent flood has scoured soil away from part of the top-bank, and in the process, revealed a cluster of snowdrop bulbs that displayed the first tiny green shoots of growth.

I bent down to examine these little beacons of hope, and ever so gently brushed my fingertips over their fragile emerging greenness, keen to feel for myself the flowering promise held within.

Despite the cold weather, the days are getting longer and spring is approaching.

I like that thought, for it is a comfort blanket, a promise of the landscape bursting back into verdant vibrancy.

Snowdrops

My riverbank contemplation reminded me that I had planted snowdrop bulbs the previous September in wilder corners of the garden, and over the coming weeks will hopefully witness their sparkling whiteness.

Indeed, I had also planted ramsons and wild bluebells, as well as the rhizomes of wood anemones.

Would they burst forth, or had I planted them too deep or too shallow in the soil, and they wouldn’t prosper?

Only time will tell, but the waiting game is an exciting one, and I’ll be continuously scrutinising the ground in eager anticipation.

Other changes

Other changes are happening, too. On hazels, the first signs of catkins, albeit hard to discern, are already emerging, and in a few weeks times they will be dangling from branches like limey-green Christmas baubles.

In my garage, I found a hibernating peacock butterfly when moving logs from the woodpile.

The fragile butterfly briefly flickered into life from the inadvertent disturbance, so I carefully placed a small log back over its hiding place.

This is a dangerous stage in the hibernation process, with precious energy resources diminishing with each passing day, so it was important to leave this butterfly to slumber in peace in readiness for its first emergence in spring.

There has been plenty else in the garden to arouse my interest, including regular visitations by a female blackcap.

Normally a summer visiting warbler, small numbers from central Europe regularly spend the winter in Scotland.

Only the males have a black cap, the female instead sporting a rusty-brown bunnet.

Feeding

The one in my garden had initially been feeding on berries on ornamental bushes, but they are now well exhausted, and while she is still frequenting the garden, I have yet to see her forage for food from the garden bird table.

Tawny Owl landing at night with wings spread out

Despite the earliness of the season, some creatures are already preparing for the breeding season ahead, including golden eagles, tawny owls and ravens.

The tawnies were very vocal in the wood behind my house over the autumn as they proclaimed their territories, but they have now fallen largely silent.

Two years ago, I erected an owl nest box on an ash tree in woodland adjacent to my home, but so far, the owls have ignored it.

Could this be the year they take up residence for the first time and lay eggs?

I fervently hope so, for it would be wonderful to have a family of tawnies on my doorstep, for they are true magical spirits of the night.

