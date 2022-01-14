Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carnoustie High Street closed as car crashes into lamp-post

By Emma Duncan
January 14 2022, 6.51pm
A car crashed into a street light in Carnoustie.
Carnoustie High Street is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a lamp-post.

The collision happened outside the town’s chippie at around 6pm on Friday.

It is understood there are no serious injuries but the road has been closed to clear the vehicle.

Emergency services are on the scene.

One witness said: “Buses are being held up as road completely sealed off.

“Two fire engines are assisting now with the removal of the car.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances would be sent to help clear the road.

A SFRS spokesperson added the incident involves two cars, one of which has crashed into a lamp-post.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on High Street, Carnoustie.

“Officers are at the scene.”

