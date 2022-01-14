Carnoustie High Street closed as car crashes into lamp-post By Emma Duncan January 14 2022, 6.51pm A car crashed into a street light in Carnoustie. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Carnoustie High Street is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a lamp-post. The collision happened outside the town’s chippie at around 6pm on Friday. It is understood there are no serious injuries but the road has been closed to clear the vehicle. Emergency services are on the scene. Police officers and firefighters are on the scene. One witness said: “Buses are being held up as road completely sealed off. “Two fire engines are assisting now with the removal of the car.” Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances would be sent to help clear the road. A car has crashed into a lamp-post in Carnoustie A SFRS spokesperson added the incident involves two cars, one of which has crashed into a lamp-post. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on High Street, Carnoustie. “Officers are at the scene.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Pensioner, 72, dies after being struck by car in Lanarkshire ‘Multiple explosions’ heard during caravan fire near Dundee retail park Motorist reported for alleged dangerous driving after three-car crash on A92 in Fife Elderly man dies following collision involving car and tractor