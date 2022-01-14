Carnoustie High Street closed as car crashes into lamp-post

An error occurred. Please try again.

Carnoustie High Street is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a lamp-post.

The collision happened outside the town’s chippie at around 6pm on Friday.

It is understood there are no serious injuries but the road has been closed to clear the vehicle.

Police officers and firefighters are on the scene.

One witness said: “Buses are being held up as road completely sealed off.

“Two fire engines are assisting now with the removal of the car.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances would be sent to help clear the road.

A SFRS spokesperson added the incident involves two cars, one of which has crashed into a lamp-post.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on High Street, Carnoustie.

“Officers are at the scene.”