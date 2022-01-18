Arbroath family butcher takes crown for Scotland’s best beef banger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath family butcher D H Robertson has been crowned Scotland’s sausage supremo.

The delighted Angus butchers won the title of having the nation’s best beef link banger after serving up its championship contender for the first time.

Its flavour hit the spot with judges in the 2022 Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

The thriving Fisheracre business saw off opposition from across the country.

And owner Steven Bennett admitted they were surprised but delighted with the win.

“We’ve been working on an old recipe I was given when I was an apprentice,” he said.

Over time it’s been tweaked and perfected to satisfy the appetite of shop customers.

Steven added: “We entered it for the championship in hope rather than expectation.

“So we’re absolutely overwhelmed to emerge as champions – it’s just fantastic.

“To know we make the best beef link sausages in Scotland takes a little bit of getting used to but we’re thrilled to bits.”

Accolade for apprentices

Steven praised his young apprentices who have been in charge of the sausage development and production.

The staff includes Steven’s daughter, Arianne, a previous Scottish Craft Butchers apprentice of the year winner.

“The pressure is now on to make sure we produce plenty beef links to let everyone taste the best in Scotland,” he said.

“We’ll be ensuring we don’t let the quality slip.”

Pork and beef links account for a large part of D H Robertson’s business.

The business say locally sourced top quality meat and making the sausages by hand at the shop is the recipe for success.

“Our customers will be thrilled,” said Steven.

“They’re very loyal and supportive.

“And the touching feedback we receive when we do well is just amazing.

“A Scottish championship for a core product is hard to beat so we’ll be dining out on this for a long time to come.”

Best of the best

Scottish Craft Butchers president Tom Courts said the standard of the competition typified the quality produced across the country.

“It’s great to see butchers vying for the accolades again after Covid,” said Tom.

“And we’re seeing the very best of the best take this year’s championships.

“It gives a butcher a great lift to know his products are judged to be the best in Scotland.

“And customers can be assured that the championship-winning product they buy across the counter at D H Robertson is exactly the same as those that secured the judges’ vote in the competition.”

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy and chief executive Scott Walker tucked in to the privilege of judging the championship final.

Mr Kennedy said: “Scotland’s craft butchers have an incredible reputation for producing high quality, innovative products.

“And getting to taste the very best beef sausages the nation has to offer was an honour for us.

“The nation’s butchers remain huge and loyal supporters of our red meat sector.

“And their role in relaying to the public our fantastic story on local, sustainable, welfare and environment-friendly beef, lamb, pork and chicken is pivotal.

“It is no surprise that consumers have increasingly turned to butchers throughout the pandemic for reassurances on where their meat comes from and how it has been reared.”