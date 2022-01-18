Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath family butcher takes crown for Scotland’s best beef banger

By Graham Brown
January 18 2022, 11.49am Updated: January 18 2022, 12.19pm
Arbroath butcher D H Robertson is owned by Steven Bennett
Steven Bennett of D H Robertson in Arbroath. Supplied by Scottish Craft Butchers.

Arbroath family butcher D H Robertson has been crowned Scotland’s sausage supremo.

The delighted Angus butchers won the title of having the nation’s best beef link banger after serving up its championship contender for the first time.

Its flavour hit the spot with judges in the 2022 Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

Sausages
George Stuart from competition sponsors Lucas with Jason Cowan, Chris Livingstone and Ariane Bennett of D H Robertson.

The thriving Fisheracre business saw off opposition from across the country.

And owner Steven Bennett admitted they were surprised but delighted with the win.

“We’ve been working on an old recipe I was given when I was an apprentice,” he said.

Over time it’s been tweaked and perfected to satisfy the appetite of shop customers.

Steven added: “We entered it for the championship in hope rather than expectation.

“So we’re absolutely overwhelmed to emerge as champions – it’s just fantastic.

“To know we make the best beef link sausages in Scotland takes a little bit of getting used to but we’re thrilled to bits.”

Accolade for apprentices

Steven praised his young apprentices who have been in charge of the sausage development and production.

The staff includes Steven’s daughter, Arianne, a previous Scottish Craft Butchers apprentice of the year winner.

“The pressure is now on to make sure we produce plenty beef links to let everyone taste the best in Scotland,” he said.

“We’ll be ensuring we don’t let the quality slip.”

Pork and beef links account for a large part of D H Robertson’s business.

The business say locally sourced top quality meat and making the sausages by hand at the shop is the recipe for success.

sausages
Steven Bennett of D H Robertson with the champion bangers. Supplied by Scottish Craft Butchers.

“Our customers will be thrilled,” said Steven.

“They’re very loyal and supportive.

“And the touching feedback we receive when we do well is just amazing.

“A Scottish championship for a core product is hard to beat so we’ll be dining out on this for a long time to come.”

Best of the best

Scottish Craft Butchers president Tom Courts said the standard of the competition typified the quality produced across the country.

“It’s great to see butchers vying for the accolades again after Covid,” said Tom.

“And we’re seeing the very best of the best take this year’s championships.

“It gives a butcher a great lift to know his products are judged to be the best in Scotland.

“And customers can be assured that the championship-winning product they buy across the counter at D H Robertson is exactly the same as those that secured the judges’ vote in the competition.”

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy and chief executive Scott Walker tucked in to the privilege of judging the championship final.

Mr Kennedy said: “Scotland’s craft butchers have an incredible reputation for producing high quality, innovative products.

“And getting to taste the very best beef sausages the nation has to offer was an honour for us.

“The nation’s butchers remain huge and loyal supporters of our red meat sector.

“And their role in relaying to the public our fantastic story on local, sustainable, welfare and environment-friendly beef, lamb, pork and chicken is pivotal.

“It is no surprise that consumers have increasingly turned to butchers throughout the pandemic for reassurances on where their meat comes from and how it has been reared.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier