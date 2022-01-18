Dundee team news for Livingston clash: Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings could feature for the Dark Blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news for Livingston clash: Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings could feature for the Dark Blues

By George Cran
January 18 2022, 12.00pm Updated: January 18 2022, 9.56pm
Dundee's Jason Cummings (left) in discussion with Leigh Griffiths.
Both Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings could feature for Dundee tonight at Livingston.

That’s despite the Dens Park futures of both players looking to be over earlier this month.

Griffiths has been in the midst of a transfer wrangle between the Dark Blues and parent club Celtic.

Dundee have notified the Parkhead club that they wish to end the loan deal while the Hoops have reportedly told the striker he will be released from his contract there this month.

But nothing is completely confirmed as the two clubs continue discussions over the former Scotland man’s future.

Leigh Griffiths

Griffiths remains a Dundee player for the time being and could feature against his old club this evening.

When asked for an update on the 31-year-old, Dundee boss James McPake kept his answer brief, saying: “He has trained and is in the squad for Livingston.”

Leigh Griffiths goes for goal against Livingston earlier in the season.
Asked how all the speculation might affect Griffiths, McPake added: “He’s an experienced player who has had talk about his future before and nine times out of 10 with Griff he does his talking on the pitch.

“That’s what we are looking for him to do at Livingston.

“Hopefully that left foot is working and he can affect the game.”

Jason Cummings

McPake has been pleased with how Griffiths has applied himself in training lately.

And the same goes for fellow striker Jason Cummings.

After a high profile breach of discipline in December, the former Scotland man looked to have played his last game for the Dark Blues.

Jason Cummings and Danny Mullen celebrate at Tynecastle.
Jason Cummings and Danny Mullen celebrate at Tynecastle.

However, a proposed move to Australia is yet to be confirmed and Cummings will be available to face David Martindale’s Livi.

“To be fair to Jason he has trained great,” McPake said.

“That’s not easy when your head might be turned, same with Griff.

“If his head is turned and there is a lot going on in the background what you find is by the time they come into training and the game itself is a release.

“That is what I have seen with them in the past week or so with all the speculation, good or bad whatever it may be.

“They are on the training pitch and both of them have been great.”

Squad update

Dundee, meanwhile, will welcome back Fin Robertson, Josh Mulligan and Declan McDaid from loan deals.

Key midfielders Charlie Adam and Shaun Byrne are also back from injury.

Defender Ryan Sweeney, though, is suspended.

They have one player missing through Covid but have welcomed another back this week.

McDaid is the only injury worry with a slight hamstring issue.

Paul Watson, meanwhile, has left the club following a trial period.

