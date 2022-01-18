Dundee team news for Livingston clash: Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings could feature for the Dark Blues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Both Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings could feature for Dundee tonight at Livingston.

That’s despite the Dens Park futures of both players looking to be over earlier this month.

Griffiths has been in the midst of a transfer wrangle between the Dark Blues and parent club Celtic.

Dundee have notified the Parkhead club that they wish to end the loan deal while the Hoops have reportedly told the striker he will be released from his contract there this month.

But nothing is completely confirmed as the two clubs continue discussions over the former Scotland man’s future.

Leigh Griffiths

Griffiths remains a Dundee player for the time being and could feature against his old club this evening.

When asked for an update on the 31-year-old, Dundee boss James McPake kept his answer brief, saying: “He has trained and is in the squad for Livingston.”

Asked how all the speculation might affect Griffiths, McPake added: “He’s an experienced player who has had talk about his future before and nine times out of 10 with Griff he does his talking on the pitch.

“That’s what we are looking for him to do at Livingston.

“Hopefully that left foot is working and he can affect the game.”

Jason Cummings

McPake has been pleased with how Griffiths has applied himself in training lately.

And the same goes for fellow striker Jason Cummings.

After a high profile breach of discipline in December, the former Scotland man looked to have played his last game for the Dark Blues.

However, a proposed move to Australia is yet to be confirmed and Cummings will be available to face David Martindale’s Livi.

“To be fair to Jason he has trained great,” McPake said.

“That’s not easy when your head might be turned, same with Griff.

“If his head is turned and there is a lot going on in the background what you find is by the time they come into training and the game itself is a release.

“That is what I have seen with them in the past week or so with all the speculation, good or bad whatever it may be.

“They are on the training pitch and both of them have been great.”

Squad update

Dundee, meanwhile, will welcome back Fin Robertson, Josh Mulligan and Declan McDaid from loan deals.

Key midfielders Charlie Adam and Shaun Byrne are also back from injury.

Defender Ryan Sweeney, though, is suspended.

They have one player missing through Covid but have welcomed another back this week.

McDaid is the only injury worry with a slight hamstring issue.

Paul Watson, meanwhile, has left the club following a trial period.