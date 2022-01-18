Van driver taken to hospital after crash near Dundee petrol station By James Simpson January 18 2022, 12.33pm Updated: January 18 2022, 1.51pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A van driver has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near a Dundee petrol station. Emergency services were called to Liff Road, near the BP garage on the Kingsway, shortly before 5am after a crash involving a van and a parked vehicle. The extent of the driver’s injuries are not known. Man taken to Ninewells A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a van and a parked vehicle on Liff Road in Dundee around 4.55am on Tuesday. “The male driver of the van has been taken to Ninewells Hospital and inquiries are ongoing.” It follows a separate crash on the Kingsway, near the same petrol station, on Sunday. ‘Absolute angels’: Motorist hails bystanders after head-on collision in Fife Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee man ‘lucky to be alive’ after car spins out of control at 70mph Ambulance crashes on A90 near Forfar ‘Absolute angels’: Motorist hails bystanders after head-on collision in Fife Hunt for driver who fled Dundee Kingsway West crash