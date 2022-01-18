Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Van driver taken to hospital after crash near Dundee petrol station

By James Simpson
January 18 2022, 12.33pm Updated: January 18 2022, 1.51pm
Liff Road, Dundee.

A van driver has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near a Dundee petrol station.

Emergency services were called to Liff Road, near the BP garage on the Kingsway, shortly before 5am after a crash involving a van and a parked vehicle.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are not known.

Man taken to Ninewells

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a van and a parked vehicle on Liff Road in Dundee around 4.55am on Tuesday.

“The male driver of the van has been taken to Ninewells Hospital and inquiries are ongoing.”

It follows a separate crash on the Kingsway, near the same petrol station, on Sunday.

