Van driver taken to hospital after crash near Dundee petrol station

A van driver has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near a Dundee petrol station.

Emergency services were called to Liff Road, near the BP garage on the Kingsway, shortly before 5am after a crash involving a van and a parked vehicle.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are not known.

Man taken to Ninewells

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a van and a parked vehicle on Liff Road in Dundee around 4.55am on Tuesday.

“The male driver of the van has been taken to Ninewells Hospital and inquiries are ongoing.”

It follows a separate crash on the Kingsway, near the same petrol station, on Sunday.