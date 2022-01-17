Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Two-car crash closes Kingsway West in Dundee

By Neil Henderson
January 17 2022, 7.35am Updated: January 17 2022, 9.46am
Police inspect one of the vehicles at the scene.
Police inspect one of the vehicles at the scene.

A two-car crash closed the busy Kingsway West in Dundee on Sunday evening.

The collision happened on the northbound section of Kingsway West, close to Liff Road, shortly before 10.30pm.

Witnesses reported several police vehicles, as well as two fire appliances and an ambulance all at the scene.

A stretch of the northbound carriageway was closed for several hours.

Police closed the road as emergency crews worked to clear the area.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10.30pm on Sunday January 16 to a two-vehicle crash on Kingsway West close to Liff Road.

“Two fire appliances from Macalpine Road station were despatched to the scene to assist and to help in the clean up.

“Both crews were later stood down at 11.23pm.”

Traffic Scotland said the road was fully cleared at 4am, almost six hours after the crash.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.

