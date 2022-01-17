Two-car crash closes Kingsway West in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A two-car crash closed the busy Kingsway West in Dundee on Sunday evening.

The collision happened on the northbound section of Kingsway West, close to Liff Road, shortly before 10.30pm.

Witnesses reported several police vehicles, as well as two fire appliances and an ambulance all at the scene.

Police closed the road as emergency crews worked to clear the area.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10.30pm on Sunday January 16 to a two-vehicle crash on Kingsway West close to Liff Road.

“Two fire appliances from Macalpine Road station were despatched to the scene to assist and to help in the clean up.

“Both crews were later stood down at 11.23pm.”

Traffic Scotland said the road was fully cleared at 4am, almost six hours after the crash.

A90 Menziehill – A923 Lochee – Closure, All lanes closed Northbound has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 17, 2022

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.