Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Aberdeen have not made an approach for Zander Clark, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
January 17 2022, 7.45am Updated: January 17 2022, 9.06am
Aberdeen have been linked with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark.
Aberdeen have been linked with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark.

Aberdeen have not made a pre-contract move for Zander Clark, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

The Dons have been one of the clubs linked with the Scotland squad goalkeeper, whose contract runs down in the summer.

Although Davidson is resigned to losing the 29-year-old, the situation hasn’t changed as far as a pre-contract agreement with another side is concerned.

“No one has been in touch with us about pre-contract talks,” said the Perth boss.

“Zander has been brilliant for us, our best player this season.

“Hopefully we will get a few contacts from England because Zander’s performance levels have been that good he can go and have a try down in England.

“He is at the right age as well.

“It would be a great time for him in his career to head south.

“It is a big, big decision for him to make.

“If he keeps performing the way he does, he will have a lot more choices than just Aberdeen.”

