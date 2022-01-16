Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leigh Griffiths ‘released’ by Celtic – but could that mean a longer stay at Dundee?

By George Cran
January 16 2022, 8.54am
Leigh Griffiths.
Striker Leigh Griffiths.

Leigh Griffiths is set to be released by parent club Celtic, reports suggest.

The 31-year-old has been the centre of attention over the past fortnight after Dundee moved to end his loan spell at Dens Park early.

The Dark Blues activated a break clause to do so but the Daily Record have reported that the Parkhead side have themselves triggered a clause to release Griffiths from his Celtic contract this month.

Leigh Griffiths’ time at Celtic looks to be at an end.

The Scotland striker continues to train with James McPake’s side.

His loan continues to the end of the month and, injury-permitting, Griffiths will be part of the matchday squad to face Livingston on Tuesday.

Should he be released by the Hoops, however, his stay at Dundee could be extended.

Griffiths will be a free agent and it’s understood the Dens Park club would be interested in signing him on a permanent deal.

In the process, that would free up the possibility of bringing in another Celt on loan, with a move for defender Osaze Urhoghide mooted this past week.

That deal has “stalled”, however.

Griffiths’ two goals this term brought his tally for Dundee over two spells to 35 strikes in 76 appearances.

 

