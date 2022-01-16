Leigh Griffiths ‘released’ by Celtic – but could that mean a longer stay at Dundee?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Leigh Griffiths is set to be released by parent club Celtic, reports suggest.

The 31-year-old has been the centre of attention over the past fortnight after Dundee moved to end his loan spell at Dens Park early.

The Dark Blues activated a break clause to do so but the Daily Record have reported that the Parkhead side have themselves triggered a clause to release Griffiths from his Celtic contract this month.

The Scotland striker continues to train with James McPake’s side.

His loan continues to the end of the month and, injury-permitting, Griffiths will be part of the matchday squad to face Livingston on Tuesday.

Should he be released by the Hoops, however, his stay at Dundee could be extended.

Griffiths will be a free agent and it’s understood the Dens Park club would be interested in signing him on a permanent deal.

In the process, that would free up the possibility of bringing in another Celt on loan, with a move for defender Osaze Urhoghide mooted this past week.

That deal has “stalled”, however.

Griffiths’ two goals this term brought his tally for Dundee over two spells to 35 strikes in 76 appearances.