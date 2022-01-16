Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Andrews Jehovah’s Witness used religion to hinder police inquiries

By Caroline Spencer
January 16 2022, 9.00am Updated: January 16 2022, 11.00am
Andrew Webber, Dundee police headquarters
Andrew Webber refused to co-operate at Dundee police headquarters.

A Jehovah’s Witness refused to provide a breath test or personal details to Dundee police, citing “religious reasons” after being stopped for careless driving.

Andrew Webber was thought by a witness in Tayport to be under the influence  on March 21.

The 32-year-old had been seen driving a Volkswagen carelessly and behaving erratically and police were called to attend.

A court was told he was not drink-driving as he does not consume alcohol.

Webber of Boase Avenue, St. Andrews, pled guilty to charges of careless driving and failing to co-operate with authorities.

Police found accused in vehicle

Fiscal depute Christina Allen told Dundee Sheriff Court how police discovered Webber inside the vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

“At 6.30pm a witness heard a car alarm and an engine revving quite highly and then observed the accused in the vehicle, striking the wall of a business.

“The witness observed the accused’s behaviour and thought he might be under the influence and called the police.

“At 6.53pm police arrived and made their way to the accused’s vehicle, which was on the wrong side of the road.”

She said an officer asked the accused to stop but he continued to drive slowly towards her, before coming to a halt.

Refused to provide details to police

When asked to provide a breath test, Webber refused to comply, citing “religious reasons”.

When asked to provide personal details – his name, address, date of birth and nationality – he refused, again citing his beliefs.

Upon being conveyed to police headquarters on West Bell Street, Dundee, Webber still refused to comply with a breath test.

Defence counsel Mike Short told the court his client has had long standing mental health issues, for which he is currently seeking treatment.

He said his client is a Jehovah’s Witness and does not drink alcohol.

On the day of the offences, Weber was upset over a family matter, which led to his erratic behaviour, according to Mr Short.

“He accepts his error and recognises that this is unacceptable behaviour,” he added.

Sheriff John Rafferty fined Webber a total of £1,350 and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

