Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Jason Cummings: Linfield join race for Dundee striker amid Aussie interest

By George Cran
January 10 2022, 6.03pm Updated: January 10 2022, 8.54pm
Dundee FC striker Jason Cummings
Dundee striker Jason Cummings.

Irish Premiership champions Linfield have joined the race to land Dundee striker Jason Cummings.

The former Hibs and Rangers man is expected to leave Dens Park this month after a disciplinary issue at Dens Park.

The Scotland international attended the Open Goal Live event in Glasgow without permission in December.

He was then sent home from training the following day with manager James McPake saying he was “unfit to train”.

Cummings celebrates at Tynecastle.
Cummings celebrates at Tynecastle.

Cummings, though, joined his Dark Blues team-mates for training this week as they returned from a short break.

The striker’s contract at Dens Park comes to an end in the summer and he is free to talk to other clubs.

One option is Belfast club Linfield, current leaders of the NIFL Premiership under former Rangers player David Healy.

Also monitoring Cummings is A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

There has been no formal approach from the Australian side, however.

“I read the report and that’s genuinely all I know about it,” the Dens boss replied when asked about Cummings and the possible move Down Under last week.

“He’s training and trained well.

“He’s still a Dundee player.”

Leigh Griffiths: Talks rumble on between Dundee and Celtic with striker’s future still up in the air

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier