Jason Cummings: Linfield join race for Dundee striker amid Aussie interest

Irish Premiership champions Linfield have joined the race to land Dundee striker Jason Cummings.

The former Hibs and Rangers man is expected to leave Dens Park this month after a disciplinary issue at Dens Park.

The Scotland international attended the Open Goal Live event in Glasgow without permission in December.

He was then sent home from training the following day with manager James McPake saying he was “unfit to train”.

Cummings, though, joined his Dark Blues team-mates for training this week as they returned from a short break.

The striker’s contract at Dens Park comes to an end in the summer and he is free to talk to other clubs.

One option is Belfast club Linfield, current leaders of the NIFL Premiership under former Rangers player David Healy.

Also monitoring Cummings is A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

There has been no formal approach from the Australian side, however.

“I read the report and that’s genuinely all I know about it,” the Dens boss replied when asked about Cummings and the possible move Down Under last week.

“He’s training and trained well.

“He’s still a Dundee player.”