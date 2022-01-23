Woman rushed to hospital in ‘critical condition’ after fire in Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a property fire in Forfar.

The blaze, which took hold in a flat on Kings Road on Saturday at 4.20pm, saw the 59-year-old occupant rescued from the building by emergency crews.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Saturday, January 22, Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a house on Kings Road in Forfar.

“The fire was extinguished and a 59-year-old woman was removed from the premises before she was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.

Investigation to take place

“Her condition is described as critical by medical staff.

“A joint police and fire investigation is ongoing to establish the case of the fire.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received a call reporting a ground floor flat fire on Kings Road, Forfar, at 4.20pm and sent four appliances in total.

“The fire was extinguished pretty quickly and we received the stop message just before 7pm.

“We are unable to provide any further details on anyone involved.”