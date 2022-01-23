Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

Woman rushed to hospital in ‘critical condition’ after fire in Forfar

By Jake Keith
January 23 2022, 1.02pm Updated: January 23 2022, 4.10pm
The fire started in a flat on Kings Road, Forfar.
The fire started in a flat on Kings Road, Forfar.

A woman has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a property fire in Forfar.

The blaze, which took hold in a flat on Kings Road on Saturday at 4.20pm, saw the 59-year-old occupant rescued from the building by emergency crews.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Saturday, January 22, Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a house on Kings Road in Forfar.

“The fire was extinguished and a 59-year-old woman was removed from the premises before she was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.

Investigation to take place

“Her condition is described as critical by medical staff.

“A joint police and fire investigation is ongoing to establish the case of the fire.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received a call reporting a ground floor flat fire on Kings Road, Forfar, at 4.20pm and sent four appliances in total.

“The fire was extinguished pretty quickly and we received the stop message just before 7pm.

“We are unable to provide any further details on anyone involved.”

