Storm Corrie: Parts of Angus and Perthshire remain cut off as clear-up continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parts of Angus and Perthshire remain cut off as the impact of Storm Corrie and Storm Malik continues to be felt.

About 100 homes in the Glenshee area are without power and are expected to remain off-grid until at least Tuesday.

Several other power cuts have also been reported across the area.

Meanwhile people in Edzell have been asked to make essential journeys only as the B966 is only passable with “extreme care” and Dunlappie Road is also blocked.

Angus Council says no diversions are in place with both roads into the Angus village affected by fallen trees.

The local authority is urging locals to be “extremely cautious” if they head out.

It comes after gusts of up to 90mph were recorded in some areas at the weekend with a Met Office “danger to life” warning issued.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “The Edzell B966 is currently passable with extreme care but there are large tree trunks and branches lying very close to the sides of the carriageway, making passing hazardous.

“Unfortunately Dunlappie Road is also blocked so a diversion cannot be put in place.

“In addition, we have teams working to remove the fallen trees to make it safe, which is also creating a hazard for traffic.

“Therefore, in agreement with police colleagues, we are asking people to restrict travel in and out of Edzell to essential journeys only and to be extremely cautious if they do have to use the B966.

“Police Scotland and Angus Council will continue to monitor this road as work progresses. We expect this work to take the remainder of the day and possibly into tomorrow.”

In an update, Perth and Kinross Council confirmed some residents continue to be affected by power outages.

Storm Corrie update: Residents in the Glenshee area left without power after Storm Corrie will be able to get a hot meal from a food van provided by SSEN tonight. The truck will be set up at Glenshee Parish Church and is scheduled to arrive on site between 5 and 5.30pm (1/2) — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) January 31, 2022

The local authority tweeted: “Residents in the Glenshee area left without power after Storm Corrie will be able to get a hot meal from a food van provided by SSEN tonight.

“The truck will be set up at Glenshee Parish Church and is scheduled to arrive on site between 5 and 5.30pm.

“It will provide an evening meal today and breakfast on Tuesday.

“Around 100 homes in Glenshee are expected to remain without power tonight. SSEN says all other properties without electricity in Perth and Kinross will have power back tonight.”

Thousands of homes remain cut off

Thousands of customers elsewhere in Scotland could face longer waits for power to be reinstated.

Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, said: “Our teams have continued to make strong progress restoring power to customers impacted by the extreme weather from Storm Malik, with over 90% of those customers restored.

“Whilst our teams are making every effort to restore customers as soon as possible, the cumulative impact of Storms Malik and Corrie has compounded the restoration challenge.

“As a result, we are advising customers that while expected restoration of customer supplies from Storm Malik remains Tuesday evening, restoration times for some of those impacted by Storm Corrie may now extend to Wednesday.”