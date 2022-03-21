420 applications for just SIX Angus homes created after successful campaign to save village primary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rural Angus housing development which grew out of a successful people power campaign to save a local primary saw 420 applications for just SIX homes.

The £1.15 million Stracathro Estate project was completed as part of an affordable housing scheme pioneered by rural landowners.

And families are now settled into the three-bedroom homes at Inchbare, near Edzell.

They were officially opened on Monday by social justice, housing and local government secretary Shona Robison.

The scheme was part-funded by a £530k grant from the Scottish Government’s Rural Housing Fund.

Community fight

And the estate owner revealed the community’s determined fight against plans to shut Stracathro primary galvanized him into action.

Hugh Campbell Adamson was one of the strong voices against Angus Council’s 2018 plan to axe 17-pupil Stracathro.

The 30-year education vision consigned the glens primaries of Tarfside and Lethnot to history.

But Stracathro parents refused to bow to the prospect of losing their school.

At a public meeting in 2018, Mr Campbell Adamson branded its planned closure a “daft idea”.

It led to a council u-turn months later.

And the strength of feeling prompted the Stracathro Estate initiative.

Young families

“We’ve been aware we have both a lack of housing and young families living and working in the local area for some time,” said Mr Campbell Adamson.

“When I heard about the rural housing fund I felt this was a good way to do my bit to provide good quality and affordable housing to attract people who would contribute to the local community.”

The houses were designed by a local architect to silver standard insulation.

They fit in with the local vernacular architecture and include slate roofs and partial stone cladding.

Communal ground source heating, which was grant aided under the non-domestic RHI scheme, was installed.

Massive interest

And Stracathro Estate was flooded with interest when the houses went on the market for rent.

They were offered at £475/month – commercial rents in the area for a similar property are around £700/month.

The development attracted 420 applications and successful tenants are now settled in.

Mr Campbell Adamson added: “The rural housing fund grant application process was a fairly straightforward process.

“I agreed the affordable house criteria with Angus Council and the Scottish Government beforehand and then we took it to More Homes to get funding approval.

“I would really encourage people to apply for this grant if they are interested in providing affordable housing.

“The rural housing fund were incredibly helpful.

“Although it’s quite a time-consuming process to develop affordable housing, I think others will share the pride I feel in bringing in new people to the area to enjoy the benefits of rural life and help to make sustainable communities.

“And it has helped to save the local primary school.”

Significant investment

Stracathro has a total of 37 houses and cottages on the estate.

Since 2000, it has invested £2m into its housing stock, providing full central heating (through communal systems where practical), loft and underfloor insulation and double glazing.

Housing secretary Ms Robison said: “I am pleased to see the completion of these six high-quality, energy efficient family homes, partly funded with £530,000 from the Scottish Government’s Rural and Islands Housing Fund

“We want everyone to have a safe, warm, affordable home that meets their needs.

“We also know that affordable housing is essential to help attract and retain people in our rural areas, and this project will make a huge difference to the local community in Stracathro.”