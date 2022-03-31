Free car parking at Angus country parks to promote outdoor spaces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Free car parking at Angus country parks to promote outdoor spaces

By Hannah Ballantyne
March 31 2022, 2.48pm Updated: March 31 2022, 3.35pm
Car parking.
Car parking charges for Angus country parks are being scrapped.

Residents and visitors to Angus will be able to enjoy free parking in two popular country parks.

Crombie and Monikie country parks, operated by leisure trust Angus Alive, previously cost £2.80 for the day.

The review was recently approved by Angus Council and comes into effect immediately.

The parks have suffered significant damage in recent months with Angus Alive stressing care should be taken when visiting the parks as remedial works are ongoing.

Wooded areas in particular are currently hazardous due to the storm damage.

‘A challenging economic climate’

Under the review, most charges at Angus Alive have been frozen for 2022/23 and no inflationary percentage increase has been applied for the fourth consecutive year.

The senior manager for business management and development for ANGUSalive, Iain Stevens, said: “Customers were at the forefront of this decision with households currently facing a challenging economic climate due to coronavirus and the cost of living crisis.

Crombie features a large woodland and a loch. Picture supplied by Bruce Tosh.
Crombie features a large woodland and a loch. Picture supplied by Bruce Tosh.

“We understand that people who use our services choose to allocate a proportion of their discretionary spend on activities and events with us and the level of disposable income available within local communities has already been reduced.

“However, the need for everyone to have the opportunity to stay healthy, active and creative is as important as ever.

“We hope that the removal of the car parking charges will allow more local people and visitors to enjoy outdoor activities at our country parks, particularly at a time of increased living costs.”

Iain added: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to hold the majority of our charges with some being removed altogether and only a small number seeing any increase.

Cyclists in Monikie Country Park
The car park at Monikie Country Park will no longer cost £2.80 to use.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, around 60% of our income comes from donations, grants, and self-income generation through our memberships, ticket sales and venue hire.

“Any surplus made is reinvested back into our facilities to improve the experience for our visitors.

More plans on way…

“An essential aspect of our ongoing recovery will be local residents and visitors to Angus participating in the range of activities we are able to offer right now.

“In the coming weeks we’ll also have some exciting news to share on reinvestment plans in some of our spaces for this year.

“Meanwhile, we invite you to join us, our team is ready to welcome you back!”

Sports pitches, sports and bActive membership charges have remained unchanged.

The cost of someone participating in a 30-minute adult group fitness class has reduced from £6 to £4.

