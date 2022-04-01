Teenagers took lorries for joyride round Carnoustie yard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenagers who stole keys for lorries then took them for a joyride round a Carnoustie yard are being hunted by police.

The youngsters, thought to be aged between 15 and 18, broke into the DJ Laing yard early on Monday.

Officers believe the pair entered the site on Panmure Industrial Estate from a path on Panmure Street.

A spokesperson said: “At about 2am on Monday, two persons gained entry to the DJ Laing yard in Carnoustie, where they have taken keys for the lorries and driven them around the yard.

“The persons responsible have entered and left Panmure Industrial Estate via the path with Panmure Street, and are described as two males wearing dark clothing, believed to be around 15 to 18 years old.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 quoting reference number CR/0013221/22.

A spokesperson for DJ Laing says it has nothing to add to the police statement.