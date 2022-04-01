Teenagers took lorries for joyride round Carnoustie yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

Teenagers took lorries for joyride round Carnoustie yard

By Amie Flett
April 1 2022, 3.17pm Updated: April 1 2022, 3.33pm
The DJ Laing yard in Panmure Industrial Estate, Carnoustie. Image: Google.
The DJ Laing yard in Panmure Industrial Estate, Carnoustie. Image: Google.

Two teenagers who stole keys for lorries then took them for a joyride round a Carnoustie yard are being hunted by police.

The youngsters, thought to be aged between 15 and 18, broke into the DJ Laing yard early on Monday.

Officers believe the pair entered the site on Panmure Industrial Estate from a path on Panmure Street.

Youngsters stole for to lorries

A spokesperson said: “At about 2am on Monday, two persons gained entry to the DJ Laing yard in Carnoustie, where they have taken keys for the lorries and driven them around the yard.

“The persons responsible have entered and left Panmure Industrial Estate via the path with Panmure Street, and are described as two males wearing dark clothing, believed to be around 15 to 18 years old.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 quoting reference number CR/0013221/22.

A spokesperson for DJ Laing says it has nothing to add to the police statement.

