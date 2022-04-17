Police in Monifieth after reports of youth ‘disorder’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police descended on Monifieth High Street on Sunday after reports that a group of youths was causing trouble.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing two police vans and around eight officers at the scene outside Ewarts the Butchers just after 4pm.

It is understood that a member of the public reported the incident, alleging that a group of youths was causing “disorder.”

Police remain at the scene

Police went to the scene and remain there, according to Police Scotland.

Police are believed to be currently trying to trace those involved.

One eye-witness said: “I was driving along the High Street and saw two police vans parked up outside Ewarts the Butchers.

“As I passed I could see about seven or eight police officers surrounding and speaking to a young male.

“It looked serious”

“I couldn’t really make out what it was about, but it looked serious.

“It’s an unusual sight in Monifieth, and quite a few people along the High Street had stopped and were watching.”

Another eye-witness said: “I heard sirens and police vans appeared in the High Street in Monifieth.

“Around eight police officers got out. Some appeared to speak to one young lad while the others spread out and seemed to be looking for someone.

“I was told there had been shouting and a bit of bother but I never saw that for myself.”