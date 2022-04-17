Police in Monifieth after reports of youth ‘disorder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police in Monifieth after reports of youth ‘disorder’

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 17 2022, 5.35pm Updated: April 17 2022, 6.48pm
Police were called to Monifieth on Sunday after reports of disorder
Police were called to Monifieth on Sunday after reports of disorder

Police descended on Monifieth High Street on Sunday after reports that a group of youths was causing trouble.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing two police vans and around eight officers at the scene outside Ewarts the Butchers just after 4pm.

It is understood that a member of the public reported the incident, alleging that a group of youths was causing “disorder.”

Police remain at the scene

Police went to the scene and remain there, according to Police Scotland.

Police are believed to be currently trying to trace those involved.

Police remain at the scene after reports they were looking for those involved

One eye-witness said: “I was driving along the High Street and saw two police vans parked up outside Ewarts the Butchers.

“As I passed I could see about seven or eight police officers surrounding and speaking to a young male.

“It looked serious”

“I couldn’t really make out what it was about, but it looked serious.

“It’s an unusual sight in Monifieth, and quite a few people along the High Street had stopped and were watching.”

One eye-witness said most of the trouble took place outside Ewarts the Butchers shop

Another eye-witness said: “I heard sirens and police vans appeared in the High Street in Monifieth.

“Around eight police officers got out. Some appeared to speak to one young lad while the others spread out and seemed to be looking for someone.

“I was told there had been shouting and a bit of bother but I never saw that for myself.”

 

Dundee man’s fury as thieves steal his motorbike and post ‘footage on TikTok’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier