News Angus & The Mearns

Your Squadron Needs You: Angus Air Cadets set to soar again

By Graham Brown
April 18 2022, 12.33pm Updated: April 18 2022, 1.07pm
Sergeant Stuart McAllan, left, and Flying Officer Stuart Archibald with civilian instructor Aine McHaffie. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Sergeant Stuart McAllan, left, and Flying Officer Stuart Archibald with civilian instructor Aine McHaffie. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Angus Air Cadet squadrons are ready to take off again in the wake of Covid.

And they are being relaunched with a plea for young people and adult volunteers to join the ranks.

It comes after the momentum gathered to get more young people into 2231 (Forfar) Squadron was stalled by the pandemic.

2231 Forfar Squadron
Flying Officer Stuart Archibald, left, and Sergeant Stuart McAllan will lead 2231 (Forfar) Squadron. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

The plan also involves keeping the Brechin squadron going after it was earmarked for closure.

And there’s confidence the numbers will return to enjoy the range of activities and opportunities offered by the organisation.

New officers

The drive to bring in new faces is being led by squadron CO, Flying Officer Stuart Archibald and Sergeant Stuart McAllan.

Stuart Archibald said: “In 2019 Forfar squadron was facing closure, but within months we got it back up to 18 cadets and four members of staff.

Sergeant Stuart McAllan, left, and Flying Officer Stuart Archibald with civilian instructor Aine McHaffie at the Brechin Road squadron HQ. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Sergeant Stuart McAllan, left, and Flying Officer Stuart Archibald with civilian instructor Aine McHaffie at the Brechin Road squadron HQ. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“It was looking good to survive into the future – but then Covid arrived.

“It means we have to do it all again.

“But we are now keen to start encouraging young people of S1 age and upwards to think about joining us.

The Air Cadets isn’t a recruiting organisation for the RAF,” Stuart added.

“It’s about citizenship and introducing young people into a well organised membership.

“And the range of opportunities it offers is fantastic.

“Of course, flying is among them but there is so much more.”

Stuart is also chairman of Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre and is keen to maximise ties between the squadrons and the popular attraction.

Sgt McAllan is the squadron training officer and brings a decade of experience in the RAF Reserve to the role.

“I got so much out of my time in the RAF Reserve and wanted to give something back to the community,” he said.

Civilian committee call

Civilian volunteers Christopher Nicolson and Aine McHaffie are also already on board.

CO Stuart added: “We also want to recruit for the civilian committee.

“These are adults who are keen to help the squadron thrive.

Aine McHaffie, Flying Officer Stuart Archibald and Sergeant Stuart McAllan. Pic: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Aine McHaffie, Flying Officer Stuart Archibald and Sergeant Stuart McAllan. Pic: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“We hope there are people willing to give us their experience, guidance and support to preserve the squadron and keep it rising.”

The aim is to start squadron evenings shortly on Thursday evenings from 7pm to 9.30pm.

The Forfar squadron HQ is at Brechin Road and the combined squadrons will meet there.

Anyone interested in being involved in any capacity should email stuart.archibald100@RAFAC.mod.gov.uk

