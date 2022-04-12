Stunning Tornado tail fin lands at spiritual home as Montrose air museum launches volunteer recruitment drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stunning Tornado tail fin lands at spiritual home as Montrose air museum launches volunteer recruitment drive

By Graham Brown
April 12 2022, 4.45pm
MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald passes the Tornado tail fin now on display at Montrose. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
A special piece of aviation history has landed at its spiritual Angus home as one of the county’s top attractions celebrates its return from Covid.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre is welcoming visitors again to the site of Britain’s first operational military airfield.

And now gracing the spectacular collection is a tail fin from one of the modern era aircraft of the squadron which first touched down there in 1913.

The prized piece was gifted to MAHSC by II(AC) Squadron of the Royal Air Force.

Montrose air station
MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald, retail manager Irene Brown and trustee Neil Werninck with the Tornado fin. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Their flying forebears of No. 2 Sqn Royal Flying Corps formed the Angus base.

The specially-designed centenary tail is from a GR4 Tornado and depicts the squadron’s iconic BE2 aircraft flown at Montrose and during World War One.

Gracious gift

The museum and squadron retain close ties and MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald said it was an honour to receive the fin.

“No. 2 Sqn was formed in 1912 and came to Montrose in February the following year,” said Stuart.

“In 2012 they had the tail of one of their aircraft specially painted to mark the squadron’s centenary.

“The actual aircraft it was on was damaged by a bird strike and taken out of service, but the tail was safely kept.

“It is a really lovely thing, and was an amazing decision by II (AC) Squadron to gift it to Montrose.

Tornado GR4
The tail fin is now on display in one of the air station’s original 1913 hangars. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“We have displayed it in one of the original hangars built by the squadron in 1913.

“So it really has come back to its spiritual home.”

Stuart added: “Like every tourist attraction, the past two years have been a long haul for us.

“But we are delighted to be open again.”

“And as well as welcoming visitors we really want to try and bring in more volunteers to help run the centre.

We are opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday and are desperate for volunteers to help out.

Montrose air museum Tornado
The Tornado tail fin is on display in one of the original 1913 hangars at Montrose. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“There are so many aspects to the museum that there really is a role for everyone.

“Obviously we need people to operate the museum and welcome visitors.

“But there are so many other things such as research which people could do in their own home, archives, fundraising or engineering.

“And we will take as much or as little time as people want to give us.

“The only stipulation is that volunteers have to be over 16.

“But there’s no upper age limit so we will certainly be able to find a role for anyone who wants to help.”

War horse story uncovered in lockdown

The museum’s popularity has soared in recent years.

And even during the pandemic it was able to reveal the remarkable story of Angus’s own ‘war horse’.

It centres around the chestnut mare Vic and her WW1 owner, Captain Alexander Wallace MC, the son of an Arbroath vet.

Montrose war horse
Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre chairman Stuart Archibald admires Captain Wallace’s WWI tunic. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

The pair were inseparable on the battlefields of France and Belgium.

And Vic returned to Angus after the war after Captain Wallace bought the beloved animal.

US descendants of the decorated officer gifted his tunic and medals to the centre.

And last summer they took part remotely in the unveiling of an Animals at Way display at the heritage centre.

Vic’s story is the centrepiece of the exhibition which also details exploits such as those of Norwegian sea dog Bamse and the wartime Airedales of Angus honoured in a sculpture at East Haven.

