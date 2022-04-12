Stunning Tornado tail fin lands at spiritual home as Montrose air museum launches volunteer recruitment drive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A special piece of aviation history has landed at its spiritual Angus home as one of the county’s top attractions celebrates its return from Covid.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre is welcoming visitors again to the site of Britain’s first operational military airfield.

And now gracing the spectacular collection is a tail fin from one of the modern era aircraft of the squadron which first touched down there in 1913.

The prized piece was gifted to MAHSC by II(AC) Squadron of the Royal Air Force.

Their flying forebears of No. 2 Sqn Royal Flying Corps formed the Angus base.

The specially-designed centenary tail is from a GR4 Tornado and depicts the squadron’s iconic BE2 aircraft flown at Montrose and during World War One.

Gracious gift

The museum and squadron retain close ties and MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald said it was an honour to receive the fin.

“No. 2 Sqn was formed in 1912 and came to Montrose in February the following year,” said Stuart.

“In 2012 they had the tail of one of their aircraft specially painted to mark the squadron’s centenary.

“The actual aircraft it was on was damaged by a bird strike and taken out of service, but the tail was safely kept.

“It is a really lovely thing, and was an amazing decision by II (AC) Squadron to gift it to Montrose.

“We have displayed it in one of the original hangars built by the squadron in 1913.

“So it really has come back to its spiritual home.”

Stuart added: “Like every tourist attraction, the past two years have been a long haul for us.

“But we are delighted to be open again.”

“And as well as welcoming visitors we really want to try and bring in more volunteers to help run the centre.

“We are opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday and are desperate for volunteers to help out.

“There are so many aspects to the museum that there really is a role for everyone.

“Obviously we need people to operate the museum and welcome visitors.

“But there are so many other things such as research which people could do in their own home, archives, fundraising or engineering.

“And we will take as much or as little time as people want to give us.

“The only stipulation is that volunteers have to be over 16.

“But there’s no upper age limit so we will certainly be able to find a role for anyone who wants to help.”

War horse story uncovered in lockdown

The museum’s popularity has soared in recent years.

And even during the pandemic it was able to reveal the remarkable story of Angus’s own ‘war horse’.

It centres around the chestnut mare Vic and her WW1 owner, Captain Alexander Wallace MC, the son of an Arbroath vet.

The pair were inseparable on the battlefields of France and Belgium.

And Vic returned to Angus after the war after Captain Wallace bought the beloved animal.

US descendants of the decorated officer gifted his tunic and medals to the centre.

And last summer they took part remotely in the unveiling of an Animals at Way display at the heritage centre.

Vic’s story is the centrepiece of the exhibition which also details exploits such as those of Norwegian sea dog Bamse and the wartime Airedales of Angus honoured in a sculpture at East Haven.