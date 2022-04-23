Angus asbestos fly-tipping branded ‘absolute insanity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Angus asbestos fly-tipping branded ‘absolute insanity’

By Graham Brown
April 23 2022, 6.06am
Gavin Nicol with the sheets of deadly asbestos dumped in woodland near Brechin.
Deadly asbestos sheets have been dumped in Angus in a fly-tipping incident slammed as “absolute insanity”.

They were found in woodland near Brechin.

Sheets of the material had been dumped on private land.

And nearby was other rubbish including old furniture and soiled nappies.

But it was the sight of the asbestos roofing which shocked former building contractor Gavin Nicol.

Angus fly-tipping
Furniture and other household rubbish was also dumped.

The Angus councillor is seeking re-election to the Brechin and Edzell ward in next month’s Scottish elections.

He was campaigning in the area and was “horrified” to find the hazardous material just a short walk from Brechin.

Fly-tipping troublespot

“It’s depressing to see almost the entire contents of a home left in such a beautiful and peaceful spot,” Mr Nicol said.

The site is near Montreathmont Moor, which has been an Angus fly-tipping hotspot.

In 2017, 100 tyres were dumped at the forest north of Friockheim.

And just last month, an Angus farmer warned of the dangers of fly-tipping after losing two cattle to lead poisoning from illegally dumped batteries.

“This isn’t a thoughtless, spur of the moment thing. It’s industrial scale,” he said.

“But what absolutely horrified me was the asbestos.

“Most sheeting usually contains white asbestos, but these contained the even more dangerous blue and brown kinds.

“Anyone who has met someone suffering from asbestosis knows that unprotected exposure is incurable and almost always terminal.

Asbestos sheets
Mr Nicol was “horrified” to discover the dumped asbestos.

“It is absolute insanity to dispose of these like this.

“It risks the lives of anyone coming into contact with it.

“There are at least five Angus contractors who have HSE licences to deal with asbestos.”

And the Scottish Conservative slated the dumping of the other rubbish.

“Angus has first-class recycling and waste management services,” said Mr Nicol.

“There is no excuse for dumping furniture or any other domestic goods.”

Holyrood bid to bring in new rules

A member’s bill aimed at tightening up fly-tipping legislation dating back more than 30 years is working its way through the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has proposed the bill.

He wants to see stiffer penalties brought in.

And he is calling for a law change to protect landowners who currently have to bear the clean-up costs.

He wants the current rules changed so the household which creates the waste in the first place is responsible, even if they have paid a third party to take it away and dump it.

The bill is being backed by organisations including NFU Scotland and Scottish Land and Estates.

Consultation on the proposed bill closes on May 23.

