Angus asbestos fly-tipping branded ‘absolute insanity’

Deadly asbestos sheets have been dumped in Angus in a fly-tipping incident slammed as “absolute insanity”.

They were found in woodland near Brechin.

Sheets of the material had been dumped on private land.

And nearby was other rubbish including old furniture and soiled nappies.

But it was the sight of the asbestos roofing which shocked former building contractor Gavin Nicol.

The Angus councillor is seeking re-election to the Brechin and Edzell ward in next month’s Scottish elections.

He was campaigning in the area and was “horrified” to find the hazardous material just a short walk from Brechin.

Fly-tipping troublespot

“It’s depressing to see almost the entire contents of a home left in such a beautiful and peaceful spot,” Mr Nicol said.

The site is near Montreathmont Moor, which has been an Angus fly-tipping hotspot.

In 2017, 100 tyres were dumped at the forest north of Friockheim.

And just last month, an Angus farmer warned of the dangers of fly-tipping after losing two cattle to lead poisoning from illegally dumped batteries.

“This isn’t a thoughtless, spur of the moment thing. It’s industrial scale,” he said.

“But what absolutely horrified me was the asbestos.

“Most sheeting usually contains white asbestos, but these contained the even more dangerous blue and brown kinds.

“Anyone who has met someone suffering from asbestosis knows that unprotected exposure is incurable and almost always terminal.

“It is absolute insanity to dispose of these like this.

“It risks the lives of anyone coming into contact with it.

“There are at least five Angus contractors who have HSE licences to deal with asbestos.”

And the Scottish Conservative slated the dumping of the other rubbish.

“Angus has first-class recycling and waste management services,” said Mr Nicol.

“There is no excuse for dumping furniture or any other domestic goods.”

Holyrood bid to bring in new rules

A member’s bill aimed at tightening up fly-tipping legislation dating back more than 30 years is working its way through the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has proposed the bill.

He wants to see stiffer penalties brought in.

And he is calling for a law change to protect landowners who currently have to bear the clean-up costs.

He wants the current rules changed so the household which creates the waste in the first place is responsible, even if they have paid a third party to take it away and dump it.

The bill is being backed by organisations including NFU Scotland and Scottish Land and Estates.

Consultation on the proposed bill closes on May 23.