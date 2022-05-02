Police appeal for missing man last seen in Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued an appeal to the public in search of a missing man last seen in Arbroath.

Police said in their appeal that the man, who has not been named, was last seen in the Stobcross area of Arbroath at around 5:30pm on Monday.

He has been described as white, around 5ft 8in tall and of average build with dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark purple bomber-style jacket with blue jeans and grey trainers.

Officers say they are “concerned for his welfare” and are asking anyone with information to contact police through 101 using incident reference number 2781 of May 2.