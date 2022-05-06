Angus nurse tells how scan that found brain tumour saved her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus nurse tells how scan that found brain tumour saved her life

By Ellie Forbes
May 6 2022, 10.58am Updated: May 6 2022, 10.58am
Dundee nurse Fern Cameron, 24.
A nurse has told how her life was saved because of a medical scan.

Fern Cameron, 24, was diagnosed with a brain tumour after she noticed she was losing her balance and starting to get double vision during a night shift at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Her mum also saw a change in Fern’s mood and said she was more short-tempered and got wound up easily.

Fern’s GP referred her to the neurology department at Ninewells and an MRI scan revealed a mass on her brain.

She was diagnosed with an astrocytoma brain tumour and surgeons operated on her in the following days, as it was putting pressure on her brain stem.

‘Neurologist said something was wrong’

Fern said: “My balance was awful and I was really clumsy, but I ignored it.

“Then I noticed that my eyes were getting increasingly worse and I had double vision.

“I went to the opticians and they said I had nystagmus, where my eyes were moving involuntarily.

Angus nurse Fern Cameron had surgery on the tumour and has been given the all-clear.
Fern is now raising funds for Brain Tumour Research.

“The neurologist said that something was wrong and he booked me in for an MRI scan the next day, which revealed a mass on my brain.”

After five months off work, Fern returned to her oncology nursing role at Ninewells in April 2021.

She was given the “all-clear” in October 2021, which meant she did not need to have radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

I’m doing this not just for myself, but also for all people who are battling against this devastating disease.”

Fern Cameron

Fern, of Kirriemuir, is now taking on the Jog 26.2 Miles in May challenge to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

She said: “I’m not a runner, at all, but my sister Niamh runs a lot so she’s doing the challenge with me.

“There is such a lack of awareness about brain tumours and people don’t recognise the symptoms.

“I’m doing this not just for myself, but also for all people who are battling against this devastating disease.”

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re really grateful to Fern, as it’s only with the support of people like her that we’re able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients who are forced to fight this awful disease.

“Unlike many other cancers, brain tumours are indiscriminate. They can affect anyone at any time.”

Visit facebook.com/donate/737225577689265 to donate to Fern’s fundraising page.

