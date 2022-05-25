CCTV to be installed at Monifieth care home after theft of van

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of a Monifieth care home says he plans to install CCTV after a van and car keys were stolen during a break-in.

A silver Volkswagen Caddy van – with registration YX14 YYA – was stolen from Tigh-Na-Muirn care home in Monifieth, along with keys for a Vauxhall Meriva.

It is thought the theft happened on Friday night – with staff told by police that the van was last seen heading towards Arbroath at around 9pm that day.

Police have not confirmed whether the incident is linked to a theft involving a care worker’s car at a home in Arbroath on the same day.

‘They went through the drawers’

Peter Philip, the Monifieth home‘s owner, branded the incident “ghastly”.

He said: “The office was all locked up but they broke into the home, broke into the office and took the keys.

“They went through the drawers but didn’t take anything else.

“Considering what could have happened, I think this was the best outcome.”

We have got to keep people safe and hopefully seeing the cameras will put people off and stop people from breaking in again

Both are company vehicles used to take people to things like hospital appointments, with the van used by people in wheelchairs.

Peter says they have had access to other vehicles in the meantime, but a new van is due to arrive next week.

He said: “We have got to keep people safe and hopefully seeing the cameras will put people off and stop people from breaking in again.

“The police have said [thieves] are after these kinds of vans as they can carry a lot of things in them.”

‘I don’t want other people to go through the same thing’

Peter has vowed his staff will not let it get them down.

He added: “Everyone was so upset at what happened but it is done now, what can we do?

“You’ve always got to look on the bright side.

“I do hope they catch the person responsible, I don’t want other people to go through the same thing.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information as to the identity of those responsible and also any sightings of the stolen vehicle to be passed on 101, quoting reference PS-20220523-0868.”