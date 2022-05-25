CCTV to be installed at Monifieth care home after theft of van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CCTV to be installed at Monifieth care home after theft of van

By Emma Duncan
May 25 2022, 5.33pm Updated: May 25 2022, 6.55pm
Tigh Na Muirn care home is installing CCTV cameras after it was broken into and had a van and set of car keys stolen.

The owner of a Monifieth care home says he plans to install CCTV after a van and car keys were stolen during a break-in.

A silver Volkswagen Caddy van – with registration YX14 YYA – was stolen from Tigh-Na-Muirn care home in Monifieth, along with keys for a Vauxhall Meriva.

It is thought the theft happened on Friday night – with staff told by police that the van was last seen heading towards Arbroath at around 9pm that day.

A Volkswagen Caddy van, the one that was taken looks similar to this.

Police have not confirmed whether the incident is linked to a theft involving a care worker’s car at a home in Arbroath on the same day.

‘They went through the drawers’

Peter Philip, the Monifieth home‘s owner, branded the incident “ghastly”.

He said: “The office was all locked up but they broke into the home, broke into the office and took the keys.

“They went through the drawers but didn’t take anything else.

“Considering what could have happened, I think this was the best outcome.”

We have got to keep people safe and hopefully seeing the cameras will put people off and stop people from breaking in again

Both are company vehicles used to take people to things like hospital appointments, with the van used by people in wheelchairs.

Peter says they have had access to other vehicles in the meantime, but a new van is due to arrive next week.

A Vauxhall Meriva, keys were taken for a car that looks like this.

He said: “We have got to keep people safe and hopefully seeing the cameras will put people off and stop people from breaking in again.

“The police have said [thieves] are after these kinds of vans as they can carry a lot of things in them.”

‘I don’t want other people to go through the same thing’

Peter has vowed his staff will not let it get them down.

He added: “Everyone was so upset at what happened but it is done now, what can we do?

“You’ve always got to look on the bright side.

“I do hope they catch the person responsible, I don’t want other people to go through the same thing.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information as to the identity of those responsible and also any sightings of the stolen vehicle to be passed on 101, quoting reference PS-20220523-0868.”

